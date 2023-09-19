Mer, European EV charging company, backed by Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy generator.



Mer, a European electric vehicle (EV) charging company, aim to install EV charge points across more than 100 of Knight Frank Investment Management’s (KFIM) sites in the UK.



Karl Anders, Managing Director at Mer UK said, “Following an in-depth tender process, it is a privilege to become the exclusive EV charging partner for a leading real estate investment manager. KFIM’s decision to partner with Mer highlights its proactive commitment to providing innovative property solutions as we move into the new electric era.”



Mer will aim to install approximately 450 sockets across the company’s UK-wide portfolio, with a mixture of rapid and ultra-rapid charge points available for public use.



Matt Simmonds at KFIM said, “After recognising that reliable and future-fit EV charging infrastructure is becoming an increasingly in-demand asset of commercial properties, it was important that we partnered with an experienced charge point operator who understands the complex needs of our portfolio of sites. Mer’s charge points will help us provide an essential service to our tenants and visitors, and we are looking forward to working with Mer in the roll out of charging infrastructure in the coming months.”



Mer will begin in 2023 with 14 of KFIM client sites, which will each have six charging bays offering ultra rapid charging.



The built environment is accountable for 38% of global energy related greenhouse gas emissions. Establishing an EV charging network across its client portfolio aligns with KFIM’s commitment to creating a more sustainable future within the real estate industry. Its partnership with Mer will support KFIM’s client targets in achieving net-zero carbon emissions.



–ENDS–



Notes to editors:



About Mer



Mer is a European EV charging company, backed by Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy generator. By bringing together its extensive expertise in renewables and electric mobility, Mer is on a mission to make EV charging simple, sustainable, and accessible to everyone. Mer delivers complete EV charging solutions to businesses, fleets, commercial landlords and local authorities, helping power the shift to purer transportation across Europe.



For more information visit https://uk.mer.eco







About Knight Frank Investment Management



KFIM are a specialist pan-European real estate investment manager with a focus on providing investor clients with secure, income-focused returns delivered from sustainable portfolios of direct real estate. KFIM take an active approach to sustainability responsibilities and are fully committed to integrating ESG values across the business, the assets under management, as well as with employees, suppliers, occupiers and the communities in which the business operates and invests.



For further information please contact:

Carmen Redfern

01635 898698

carmen@resonates.com