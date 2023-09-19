PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 – Lenbrook Corp., a diversified, privately-owned Canadian enterprise with activities in brand development, technology, and distribution in both residential and commercial audio and the communication sectors, has acquired the assets of MQA, a UK-based industry leader in high-resolution audio encoding.



This acquisition enriches Lenbrook's intellectual property portfolio with an assortment of significant patents and introduces two prominent audio codecs – MQA and SCL6. This merger further solidifies Lenbrook's commitment to excellence and innovation in the evolving landscape of audio technology.



“Lenbrook’s vision is of a thriving hi-fi industry where technologies that promote both consumer choice and the pursuit of the highest sound quality are deserving of investment and nurture,” states Gordon Simmonds, Chief Executive Officer of Lenbrook. “We view this acquisition as an opportunity to ensure the technologies developed by the scientists and engineers at MQA continue to serve the industry’s interests rather than be confined to any single brand or company.”



George Massenberg, Grammy winning producer and recording engineer, reacts saying “I’m so relieved that MQA and SCL6 will continue under Lenbrook. MQA's technology, with its faithful rendering of detail, complexity, and sound stage, gave us the reason to go back into the recording studio and reverse a 20-year decline in the quality of audio delivery methods.”



Founded from the insights and support of record industry executives, recording artists, and audio engineering experts, MQA sought to provide creators with the means to efficiently preserve the detail and nuance of their works in high resolution recorded formats, which at the time pushed directly against the trend toward heavily compressed music.



“I’m delighted that MQA will continue in good hands with Lenbrook,” adds Morten Lindberg, Grammy-nominated Master Engineer at 2L. “For 2L, using MQA has allowed us to enhance the experience of our recordings, beyond the raw capture, with increased access to sonic details, transparency and lower listening fatigue.”



“MQA is the only technology that considers the entire audio signal chain, from studio to listening room, to assure consistent quality of reproduction. The patents and research that underlie MQA represent significant contributions to digital audio quality due to their focus on time domain issues that have not been well understood until recently,” explains Greg Stidsen, Chief Technology Officer of Lenbrook. "We’re determined to continue to develop our marketplace and encourage the possibilities these technologies can achieve.”



Lenbrook has established a position as a stable and well capitalized organization that takes a long-term view of investments and market development. MQA had amassed over 120 licensees and several content partnerships, so Lenbrook’s primary objective in this acquisition was to provide certainty for business and technical developments that were underway prior to MQA’s administration. As a result, Lenbrook retained a core group of engineers and developers and sales and marketing personnel including Andy Dowell, previously the Head of Licensing for MQA, who will continue to lead business development activities.



“As one of MQA’s most significant licensees and also the owner of the award winning BluOS high-res content platform, Lenbrook is well positioned to build on what was started,” reflects Dowell. “Its BluOS platform work has proven that the Lenbrook team understands it takes a certain amount of neutrality to be a licensor, but it can also take a customer view when it comes to the wants and needs from a product development standpoint.”



ABOUT THE LENBROOK GROUP OF COMPANIES



The Lenbrook Group is a privately held Canada-based owner of brand development and distribution interests in residential and commercial audio and communications technologies. Its internationally recognized brands include NAD Electronics, PSB Speakers, and Bluesound, serving the high-performance residential audio space; Bluesound Professional, for sophisticated networked streaming commercial audio solutions; and a growing portfolio of software platforms and technologies including BluOS, MQA, and SCL-6.

Lenbrook provides comprehensive market development services to a portfolio of important brands through Lenbrook distribution subsidiaries in Canada, USA, and Southeast Asia.



MEDIA CONTACTS



Corporate Contacts

June Ip

Marketing, Lenbrook International

media@lenbrook.com



US Media Relations

Jeff Touzeau

OLEX Communications US

jeff@olexcommunications.us



UK Media Relations

Steve Dalton

OLEX Communications

steve@olexcommunications.co.uk

07748 117 864



LINKS

Website: https://lenbrook.com/