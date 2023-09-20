Inventor of the world’s most accurate passive Radio Frequency Identification reader systems for automating inventory and asset tracking receives prestigious honour



Cambridge, UK – 20th September 2023 - PervasID, the company providing best-in-class passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) reader systems for automating inventory and asset tracking, today announced that its Founder and President, Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. The Academy’s Fellowship brings together an unrivalled community of leading businesspeople, entrepreneurs, innovators and academics from every part of engineering and technology. Formed in 1976, it now comprises 1,653 Fellows, including Emeritus, International and Honorary.







The Royal Academy of Engineering is the UK’s national academy of engineering, with an overarching goal of harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and contribute to an inclusive economy that works for everyone. It delivers public benefit from engineering excellence and technology innovation, provides progressive leadership for engineering and technology, and independent expert advice to government, in the UK and beyond. Dr Sabesan is also an Enterprise Fellow at Girton College, Cambridge University.







PervasID, backed by leading strategic investors such as Stanley Black & Decker and Parkwalk, is the result of Dr Sabesan’s ground-breaking work as a PhD student at the University of Cambridge. His work in the area of accurate tracking of passive RFID tags (battery free) has been internationally recognised and has resulted in several patents. As founder and President, Dr Sabesan has successfully grown PervasID from its inception to become a global enterprise, providing transformative solutions to healthcare, industrial, security, retail and supply chain and logistics sectors with a complete product suite that comprises the world’s most accurate passive RFID readers. For instance, in healthcare his products enable the precise tracking of hospital assets to ensure that mission critical medical devices are available at the right place and time, for robust and efficient care. The need for this level of traceability of medical devices has been particularly evident in the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution is predicted to save £billions for hospitals and will save lives. Dr Sabesan awarded the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Silver Medal in 2021 as well as being named as one of Business Elite’s ‘40 Under 40 in 2023.







“Excellence and innovation in engineering lies at the very centre of PervasID as a company, with our core IP which delivers the most accurate battery free RFID in the world – opening up huge benefits to a whole range of industries that want to track objects such as inventory or resources,” said Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, Founder & President of PervasID. “I invented our core IP while I was working for my PhD at the University of Cambridge and it’s a huge honour that my work has been recognised by such a distinguished body as the Royal Academy. I’m proud to be joining the illustrious ranks of its fellows.”







