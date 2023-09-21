GBSB Global Business Schools ‘Career, Alumni, and Entrepreneurship Centre’ is the gateway to success



GBSB Global Business School is proud to present the Career, Alumni, and Entrepreneurship Centre (CAEC), a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering students and alumni to achieve remarkable success in their professional journeys.



At GBSB Global Business School, they understand that achieving a successful career requires more than just a degree. CAEC is here to provide invaluable support every step of the way. Their range of personalized services includes:



1. In-Depth Industry Insight: The curriculum covers everything from global tourism trends to sustainability and marketing, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the ever-evolving industry.



2. Real-World Readiness: Their innovative program goes beyond theory, incorporating specialized workshops, networking events, and case studies to equip students with practical skills.



3. Exclusive Connections: Students have the opportunity to network with industry giants such as the W Hotel, Mandarin Oriental, and Booking.com, opening doors to exciting opportunities.



4. Global Exposure: GBSB Global Business School provides access to major events like FITUR, the international tourism trade fair in Madrid, allowing students to shine on the global stage.



Their dedicated internship support team helps students secure internships that match their interests and career goals, providing hands-on experiences and critical networking opportunities.



As part of their thriving alumni network, students gain access to a powerful resource for mentorship, advice, and professional connections. GBSB Global alumni have achieved remarkable success in various industries and are ready to support the next generation of leaders.



Alumni chapters and annual reunions provide opportunities for continued networking and collaboration, both regionally and within specific industries. The GBSB Global Alumni community also stays connected through a LinkedIn group and annual reunions.



Their Mentorship Program pairs students with experienced professionals who offer guidance and support throughout their academic and professional journeys, helping them develop the skills necessary for success.



To further equip students for success, GBSB Global Business School offers a wide range of professional development workshops led by industry professionals. These workshops cover essential topics such as leadership development, effective networking strategies, personal branding, and communication skills.



At GBSB Global Business School, CAEC is committed to empowering students and alumni to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.



/ENDS



For more information about CAEC and GBSB Global Business School, please visit: https://www.global-business-school.org/ or contact olivia@bluesky-pr.com