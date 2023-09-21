NewsNow, the UK’s independent news discovery platform, has launched a major new design introducing features that help people maintain a healthy news diet in this era of fake news, hidden biases and filter bubbles.



The redesign and new features introduced — such as the ability to quickly find articles covering stories of the day from a range of angles — comes at a time when nearly half (46%) of adults around the world worry about missing out on challenging viewpoints and seeing diverse perspectives covered by the news media.



Founded in 1997 to democratise the market for news, NewsNow has since become a global top 50 news website with millions of loyal users who discover news from thousands of publishers.



Struan Bartlett, Founder and CEO of NewsNow, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new website and hope that it will better empower our millions of users to cultivate a healthy news diet. In a world where misinformation, sensationalism and filter bubbles can limit our perspectives and overshadow credible journalism, we believe the importance of a healthy news diet cannot be overstated.



“To NewsNow, promoting a healthy news diet isn’t a corporate goal; it’s a moral imperative. We believe that well-informed individuals are the cornerstone of a thriving society, and our new website delivers on our mission to provide the tools needed to help people make more informed opinions about what’s happening in the world around them.”



New features that promote a healthy news diet include:



All Sources — Read the news from all the angles



All Sources encourages people to look beyond their usual sources: by tapping on the orange ‘All Sources’ icon, they can view all the available articles on the story from a variety of sources. This way, people can explore different perspectives and avoid being misinformed by the biases of individual publications.



ⓘ icon — Giving users more context and control



NewsNow believes it’s important for people to not just read the news, but to make informed choices about what to read, and understand who wrote it. Now accompanying every article on NewsNow is an ‘info panel’, featuring an estimated reading time for the article, ways to share the article, and the ability to hide or highlight articles from its publisher.



Over time, the panel will also feature background information on how major news publishers are funded and governed, allowing people to better read between the lines of the articles they read from those publishers.



Imagery — Gain vital context on stories



With imagery, people can gain vital context at a glance to better understand the stories behind headlines and more easily grasp complex issues or events. That’s why, for the first time in NewsNow’s history, the platform has been designed to display imagery, just when users want it.



Try NewsNow’s new design and features by visiting NewsNow.co.uk.



