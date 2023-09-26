Abbott Takes Action Against HIV Epidemic

Leading health technology company, Abbott, has leveraged its decades of diagnostic testing experience to positively impact and help combat the HIV crisis in Brazil, which underscores the company’s global commitment to fighting HIV and AIDS.



Through the combination of testing, treatments and advocacy, significant progress has been made globally since the start of the HIV epidemic in 1981. And with an HIV diagnosis no longer considered a dire prognosis, the global effort to combat HIV has shifted its focus to preventing and reducing new HIV infections.



Still, challenges persist. Most notable, of the almost 40 million people globally that have HIV, 15% of them are unaware of their status. Testing is the gateway to helping minimize this percentage of individuals, but the tests must be available and accessible to make an impact.



Abbott is helping to close this gap through diagnostic tests like the Panbio HIV Self Test, to help increase access to testing locally while simultaneously combatting societal barriers that inhibit individuals access to testing and therefore treatment. The Panbio HIV Self Test is currently available in 14 countries and can be purchased at local pharmacies, allowing individuals to access testing quickly and discretely when and where it’s needed.



"The closer we get to the moment an individual is infected, the better the outcome," said Luis Gonzalez, Senior Director of Global Medical and Scientific Affairs at Abbott. "Empowering individuals with their HIV status enables timely access to treatment and prevention – both of which help lower transmission rates and get us closer to eliminating HIV".



Abbott's commitment to battling the HIV epidemic in Brazil highlights its dedication to using their life-changing technologies and global presence to improve the health of our global community. In the ongoing fight against HIV, Abbott's technology guides the way toward a hopeful, healthier future for impacted individuals.



