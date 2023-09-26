Bud Financial is proud to announce that its CEO & Founder, Edward Maslaveckas, will be featured in an upcoming episode of CBS' acclaimed interview series "A Moment With."



Discussing Bud's industry-leading solutions, Maslaveckas dives into how its robust and customisable APIs are revolutionizing the financial services industry. Powered by Bud's cutting-edge AI technology, Bud's solutions provide financial institutions with hyper-personalized customer insight to improve decisions at every touchpoint



"Bud is empowering financial institutions to turn financial data into actionable customer intelligence," said Maslaveckas. " I believe that financial relationships between service providers and their customers can be far more profitable for both parties. The solution is simple. Informed data driven decisions for both. In reality, despite innovations in other sectors the technology to get this job done safely at scale is only now coming to market."



With a rapidly expanding capability to comprehend financial data, Bud's technology enables developers, marketers and risk professionals to integrate sophisticated financial analysis into their work. This powers increased user engagement through hyper-personalized experiences and uncovers more opportunities to connect consumers with ideal financial products.



"Our data intelligence platform's advanced capabilities allow financial institutions to tap into rich customer insights,” Maslaveckas added, “enabling them to offer hyper-personalized experiences and better lending. Finance should be far more data driven than it is today and we hope to move the needle on that.."



For years, "A Moment With" has provided enlightening interviews with today's top business leaders and innovators. Bud is honored to join this storied lineage of forward-thinking trailblazers shaping the technological landscape.



About Bud Financial:

Established in London in 2015 and boasting over 100 employees across the UK and US, Bud Financial harnesses the power of categorization, aggregation, and AI to enable and enhance lending and affordability.



Powered by financial intelligence and actionable insights, Bud is driving the future of personalized finance by connecting consumers with financial products and services designed to enrich their lives.



