Sept 2023, Excel Networking - the copper and optical fibre infrastructure provider - is delighted to announce an increase in its UK market share to 26% making it the clear market leader in 2022.



BSRIA, the UK-based testing, instrumentation, research and consultancy organisation, published their World Market for Structured Cabling report in April 2023, where the announcement was reported.



Andrew Percival, Managing Director commented, “We’re delighted to see that Excel has continued to grow and that as well as keeping the number one position in the market we have increased our share by 5% v’s the previous year. Key growth drivers for us during the year were some large project wins, and high levels of product availability despite ongoing supply chain challenges elsewhere in the market, as well as continuing to provide our customers with the best products backed by exceptional service.”



Andrew continued “I would like to thank our Excel customers, old and new, for their continuous support and am sure this market leading position will assist them in expanding their own businesses as acceptance of our solution across all verticals continues to grow.”



Andrew continued, “The Excel brand has been built on a foundation of being a quality, premium performance end-to-end infrastructure solution backed by a comprehensive 25-year warranty. Our unrivalled product range that is supported by independent third-party verification is fully CPR compliant.”



Andrew concluded “Sustainability is a key focus are for the brand, we were the first vendor to remove single-use plastic from our product packaging, and we are continuing to reduce the amount of packaging where we can and supply products in FSC sourced cardboard and paper. We are now also providing Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) to provide quantifiable data to demonstrate the environmental impact of our products – these reports can be downloaded from our website and are particularly useful for tender responses.”



For more information about Excel and their product offering, visit their new website at www.excel-networking.com or for details about pricing, contact the Excel sales team: sales@excel-networking.com.