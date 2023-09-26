StreetLife, one of the UK’s leading face to face Market Research fieldwork agencies, has been recognised as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company.



It is a significant achievement for StreetLife and its fieldwork team to be acknowledged for its positive workplace culture by the leading global authority Great Place to Work®. With Certification™ only being gained through extensive employee feedback and employees having a consistently positive experience.



“At StreetLife we’re a people focused business and are delighted to have our amazing fieldwork team and culture recognised by becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™,” says Lindsay Kitchen, Director of StreetLife. “We’ve created a business that wants to do things differently, that wants to lead the way within the field of face to face market research. Being recognised in this way shows our teams’ commitment to creating a positive, people-centric company that in turn makes a real difference to our clients.”



StreetLife’s team had this to say: “Working for Streetlife is enjoyable, I love coming to work every day.” “I enjoy working with the team at StreetLife, as every day is different and I’m fortunate to work with some incredible people”. “People here are treated fairly, and I can truly be myself.”



“Congratulations to StreetLife on achieving their Certification™,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “Companies that put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”



About StreetLife

StreetLife is one of the UK’s leading face to face Market Research fieldwork agencies. Its mission is to create great experiences for its clients and respondents by offering flexible fieldwork solutions, combined with a friendly and professional team. Since 2011, StreetLife has been providing quantitative fieldwork services to many of the world’s leading brands, including central location tests, exit interviews, on-street and in-home interviewing. StreetLife is an MRS Company Partner and adheres to their high standards and code of practice. To learn more, visit www.streetlife-uk.com.



About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees around the world, using those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly ‘great place to work’. To learn more, please visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.



Contact StreetLife’s Press Office – Kellie Hather, 07919 893563, kellie.hather@interactcc.com.