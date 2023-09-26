Hearth and Home Technologies® (HHT), one of the world’s largest hearth manufacturers, in collaboration with TBD media, will be featured on CBS News’ Innovation and Disruption Leaders series.



HHT, a division of HNI Corporation, which was recently listed number six on Newsweek’s list of the top 100 most responsible companies in America, is being featured on the CBS series for its leadership in innovation, sustainability and corporate social responsibility in the hearth industry. HHT is actively innovating to adapt to a changing world and a desire for modernized, sustainably-made fire features. With a dedicated focus on integrating sustainable initiatives into every aspect of its business—from product conception to consumer use—HHT is evolving hearth products, and hearth manufacturing, for a new age.



“HHT has always been an innovator. It’s in our DNA. And sustainable practices have been a part of our business for years. Now, we are marrying the two and serving as a leader in our industry in social and environmental responsibility. By formalizing and methodizing our sustainability initiatives we can create positive change, even faster,” said VP Berger, president of Hearth and Home Technologies.



The segment features interviews with key HHT team members including President VP Berger, Senior Vice President for the Stove Business Unit Clive Rugara, Vice President of Innovation Jessica Voss-Kehl, and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Lisa Brunie-McDermott.



The CBS Innovation and Disruption Leaders series showcases the leaders and businesses who have adapted and modernized their strategies to respond to current instability. The episode featuring HHT can be seen at CBS News on September 26, 2023.



About Hearth & Home Technologies:

Hearth & Home Technologies® (HHT) is the nation's leading manufacturer and supplier of hearth products, which includes a full array of gas, electric, wood and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves and fire tables. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota, with distribution around the world, HHT operates USA based manufacturing facilities as well as engineering design, installation training and retail sales locations for builders and consumers. Dedicated to innovation, HHT strives to incorporate the latest design, technology and materials. Hearth & Home Technologies commitment extends beyond products; HHT is driven by the desire to unite individuals through the shared warmth, comfort and connections of a hearth. For more information, please visit www.hearthnhome.com.



Innovating Today’s Hearth Products for a Better Tomorrow



