September 5, 2023, Seattle, Washington and Copenhagen, Denmark - Siteimprove, the leading platform empowering brands to stand out with accessible, high-performing digital content experiences, is committed to making the web more available and inclusive for all.



As content creators continue to spread across the internet and digital noise becomes ever more prevalent, brands are increasingly struggling to gain visibility and make their message heard. Furthermore, accessibility issues remain a major problem for many websites, with almost 97% of the internet still inaccessible for individuals with disabilities. Companies who do not make their websites accessible are missing out on over $13 trillion in annual disposable income from the disability market.



“In today’s world, it’s hard to break through distractions and get the attention of the right people. We help customers be more relevant and reach target audiences with high-performing content, making sure content is the best it can be all the time, every time,” said Siteimprove CEO, Shane Paladin. “Siteimprove's vision is to be the platform that maximizes attention.”



Siteimprove’s commitment to delivering outstanding digital experiences goes beyond boundaries of culture, language, and physical limitations. They have developed design and interaction patterns that are simpler and more intuitive. While automation plays a role, Siteimprove understands the importance of human evaluation, where their experts engage with websites and assistive technology to ensure optimal accessibility.



Promoting accessible practices is at the core of Siteimprove’s mission. They share their knowledge through webinars and collaborate with the United Nations Global Compact Initiative to establish standards and principles. At Siteimprove, accessibility is not just the goal, their mission is to create an accessible digital world where everyone can thrive.



Siteimprove empowers brands to stand out with high-performing digital experiences for every website visitor. More than 7,500 companies use Siteimprove to create digital content experiences to capture customer attention, drive marketing success, and grow revenue.



