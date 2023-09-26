Hong Kong, 15 September 2023 - BBMSL Limited, the leading payment solution provider in Hong Kong, is excited to announce its expansion strategy aimed at disrupting the payment industry again with innovative ideas. With a strong focus on enhancing payment flexibility and maximizing business opportunities in the cashless economy, BBMSL has revolutionized the way small and medium enterprises (SMEs) handle transactions and grow, exploiting the market originally no banks and finical institutes would tap into.



Established in 2017, BBMSL has quickly become a trusted name in the payment solutions landscape. With a track record of helping over 10,000 SMEs in Hong Kong solve payment challenges, BBMSL has been instrumental in facilitating the transformation of the cash-intensive model to the moderate payment model. With its expertise in payment technology, the company continues to evolve its solutions to meet the ever-changing payment needs of its customers.



The expansion strategy of BBMSL is driven by the goal to disrupt the industry and provide merchants with innovative solutions. As part of its expansion, BBMSL has recently launched two groundbreaking services: BBHub and Merchant Cash Advance. BBHub offers a range of daily operations products and services that go beyond traditional payment solutions, addressing the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age. To achieve this, BBMSL has strategically partnered with industry leaders, including BOXS, a promising tech-base point-of-sale (POS) solution start-up, HKBN ES, a giant telecom provider in Hong Kong, RD Technologies, a local cutting-edge fintech company providing innovative financial solutions, and companies from various sectors. These partnerships enable BBMSL to leverage cutting-edge technologies and expertise to facilitate merchants' digitalization and provide them with comprehensive solutions to establish, enhance and expand their business operations. To allow these to happen, the Merchant Cash Advance service is introduced to assist merchants in securing efficient funding solutions for their short-term working capital and expansion projects.



Gerald Yu, the CEO of BBMSL, brings a wealth of experience to the company. Before assuming the role of CEO at BBMSL, Gerald held CFO roles at different listed companies, especially in the food and catering industry. Gerald possesses a deep understanding of the pain points that businesses in this sector face from an accounting and financial perspective. This expertise enables him to identify and address these challenges that BBMSL’s merchants would face with precision.



Gerald now shouldered the missions to lead BBMSL to grow by assisting the growth of SMEs and introduce the business to Southeast Asia market including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Gerald emphasizes the company's commitment to growing together with its partners, stating, "We can only succeed if our merchants succeed."



