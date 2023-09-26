[Ghent, Belgium] — AGP eGlass, a leading player in the automotive glazing industry, has earned CBS News' recognition as one of the most innovative companies in 2022. Renowned for its pioneering high-tech glazing solutions, AGP eGlass stands at the forefront of reshaping the future of mobility.



AGP eGlass has emerged as a frontrunner in revolutionizing the automotive sector with a focus on high-tech glazing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of electric and autonomous vehicles, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. This recognition from CBS News further validates AGP eGlass’ dedication to redefining the future of mobility.



In a rapidly changing automotive landscape characterized by electric cars, connectivity, and self-driving technology, AGP eGlass leads the way by creating immersive, digital experiences within vehicles through high-tech glass. Their forward-looking and innovative strategy envisions a world beyond the ordinary, where every journey becomes an unforgettable experience, and every vehicle feels like home.



Arturo Mannheim, CEO of AGP Group, emphasized the company's purpose: “Our commitment goes beyond innovation; we aim to develop high-tech glazing solutions that make the world cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable for everyone. By challenging the idea of what glass – and, in extension, mobility – should be, we are introducing a new era for automotive glass: High-tech Glass, or how as we call it, ‘eGlass.’”



AGP eGlass attributes its success to its innovative culture founded in four core values: Dreaming BIG, Customer Obsession, Meritocracy, and Founders' Mentality. These principles drive AGP eGlass' passion for change, exploration, and continuous learning.



By anticipating and responding to the latest industry trends, AGP eGlass has developed an innovative value proposition to enable even the most complex glass shapes. This includes cutting-edge technologies as switchable glazing for privacy and comfort, top optical properties, head-up displays integrated seamlessly into infotainment systems, an even photovoltaic cells to transform glass into an auxiliary power source for sustainable energy.



AGP eGlass operates state-of-the-art research and development Tech Centers and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities capable of co-designing and producing customized glazing solutions. This commitment to innovation has brought the challenge of cost-efficiency, which AGP addresses by innovating in both product design and production processes. Their proprietary manufacturing process, tailored for future vehicles, guarantees unmatched quality.



As a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-tech glazing solution, AGP eGlass has leveraged its global leadership position to expand and scale its operations. They actively engage with strategic innovation partners, nurturing long-term relationships, to bring expertise and key resources to the company’s innovation roadmap.



About company AGP:

AGP Group is one of the world’s leading glazing manufacturers with a large portfolio of products for the automotive, marine, and security markets. In 2015, it launched its most innovative division: AGP eGlass. With around 4,500 employees from over 60 different nationalities, the company provides high-tech glazing solutions to more than 20 automotive brands that are shaping the future of mobility through electrification and autonomous driving. AGP has seven manufacturing plants, three AVO facilities and four Tech Innovation Centers in Europe, North and South America, and China as well as commercial offices in 20 countries. Today, AGP’ backlog represents a value of $6.2Bn in contracted programs, reflecting its strong position and continued growth in the global market.



High-tech Glass: Redefining the Future of Mobility



