In today's ever-evolving world, sustainability has become a paramount concern across all sectors. Businesses worldwide are recognising the critical importance of adopting sustainable practices and contributing to global well-being. TBD Media Group presents the finale of the VISION 2045 campaign. This initiative is dedicated to catalysing positive change by aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering a brighter future for all.



The Vision 2045 campaign, hosted on CBS News, will feature a dynamic array of films and articles that delve into diverse aspects of sustainability, showcasing inspiring stories of businesses that are leading the charge towards a more sustainable future.



One notable trend driving the sustainability conversation forward is the focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles in corporate decision-making. ESG has emerged as a key factor influencing investment decisions, organisational strategies, and consumer preferences. Vision 2045 embraces this trend, acknowledging that business sustainability is not just a responsibility but also a strategic imperative.



The CEO of TBD Media Group, Paolo Zanini has said “I believe that Vision 2045 represents our commitment to shaping a better world through the power of storytelling. We envision a future where sustainability is not just a buzzword but a way of life, where every action we take contributes to a more harmonious coexistence with our planet”.



This campaign features:



Ferrero: - Commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing.



To discover more about TBD Media Groups campaign, click here: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/playlist/innovators-disruptors...



