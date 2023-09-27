Leading construction and built environment recruitment agency, Daniel Owen has refreshed its brand image as it continues on its growth trajectory.



The firm, which is one of the UK’s largest built environment staffing businesses, has announced the move as it repositions its place in the market and expands further into the engineering and facilities management sectors with ambitious plans announced by its experienced leadership team. Daniel Owen started life as Workmates nearly 37 years ago and has expanded year-on-year since that point with new, modernised imagery and logos being launched to promote the rebrand.



The firm currently has 12 offices across the UK, with plans to open at least two further hubs in the near future, and is looking to broaden its remit in line with its growth plans for the coming years. The agency works with some of the largest firms in the country and places talent not only within construction but also the rail, design & consultancy and property services industries, along with renewed engineering and facilities management focuses.



Daniel Owen group managing director, Karl Burnett, commented on the rebrand.



“Our three-person leadership team has been in place for the past five years, and we now have a highly experienced senior management team in place too so this change made complete sense. We have a huge reach across the UK and felt now was the right time to launch the rebrand as we look to expand into new markets within the built environment and it represents the next step in our evolution. We’re specialists in what we do and are extremely proud of our heritage, and it will be business as usual for the organisation, however, we wanted to mark our ambitious growth plans with new, modernised imagery and logos, and the rebrand will do exactly that.”



Jon Underwood, operations director, also commented.



“Our success over the past few years, and subsequent growth, has been underpinned by our adherence to our core values of being honest, reliable and respectful and the rebrand won’t change that or the way we operate. However, as we expand and look to the future, we felt the time was right to update our brand and align ourselves with the modern built environment market. The shift in our messaging that ‘We DO recruitment’ (amongst many other things) highlights our focus on getting the job done and providing the best possible service to our client and candidate base.”



Finance Director, Suzanne Jellyman, added:



“We now have an outstanding management team in place who have worked their way up through the company and who collectively have helped us achieve new record results in the past two years. We’re really excited about the rebrand and about the wider future for the organisation as we look to expand into our new markets.”







About

Daniel Owen is the UK’s leading built environment recruitment agency and is dedicated to providing the best industry focused recruitment service of temporary, long term and permanent candidates to all roles within the construction, maintenance and engineering markets