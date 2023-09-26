Conrad Energy was very proud to recently be part of the celebrations at RiversMeet leisure centre in Dorset. The centre is a truly fantastic example of what is possible when holistic long-term thinking, funding and a committed team of experts come together.



With community and sustainability at the heart of their decision making, they have been blazing a trail for others to follow.



Their whole-building approach to energy planning has seen them cut their energy demands by around 50% since 2019 through changes to pool heating, ventilation and chlorination, lighting and showers. We have been hugely impressed with what the team here have achieved and we’ve learned a few things that we can share with others, especially when it comes to making swimming pools more eco-friendly.



The final piece of the puzzle was solar panels for the roof. Conrad Energy’s fully funded solutions enabled the Gillingham Community and Leisure Trust to avoid having to raise more funds before completing their landmark project.



Conrad Energy’s Chief Executive, Steven Hardman, said “this kind of overhaul is a huge undertaking, and for the team here at Gillingham Community and Leisure Trust to have had the vision, pulled the team together and brought the whole thing into reality is truly remarkable. Conrad Energy are absolutely delighted to have been able to provide the solution that completes the project and look forward to a long-standing partnership with RiversMeet.