Danish logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk has chosen Cutover’s Collaborative Automation platform to manage one of their SAP HANA platform implementations as part of a wider digital transformation. Maersk has been open about the importance of digital transformation and using new technologies that provide transparency and agility to the business and its customers.



Maersk’s SAP HANA platform implementation is the first project they plan to undertake using Cutover’s runbooks and dashboards as part of their wider push for digital transformation.



Cutover’s ability to integrate with the Maersk team’s existing communications tools will provide better visibility and control throughout their SAP implementation. The implementation involves multiple teams and 3rd Parties across the globe working together and during the cutovers, the Cutover tool provides the ability to obtain an overview of what everyone is doing, substantially reducing the need for bridge calls being required to collect status updates.



The team managing the implementation can also use Cutover to map out the dependencies between tasks, making it easy to avoid tasks being executed in the wrong order as this can often lead to project delays and failures.



“We are very excited to announce this new agreement with Maersk,” states Ky Nichol, CEO of Cutover. He continues, “the real-time data provided by Cutover’s dashboards will enable Maersk stakeholders to make more informed decisions as they navigate the various steps of their digital transformation.”



Cutover connects teams, technology, and data on a single Collaborative Automation platform, with runbooks that allow users to map out SAP implementation activities in great depth. Customers can drive program rehearsals to reduce risk, pre-empt blockers with real-time visibility, and radically compress timelines with the SAP-approved tasks library. Cutover enables customers to accelerate their time to value, avoid implementation errors, and orchestrate a successful implementation.



