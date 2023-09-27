TBD Media and Gulf News Unite to Spotlight 50 MENA Leaders ; Inspiring Regional Transformation



TBD Media, a trailblazing multimedia production company, is proud to introduce a compelling new endeavour: 50 MENA Leaders. This visionary campaign shines a spotlight on leaders who have not only excelled in their respective industries but have also demonstrated remarkable prowess in technology, sustainability, advisory services, finance, and energy sectors.



Through a captivating series of interview-led, issue-driven films, TBD Media seeks to celebrate these change-makers' inspiring contributions to regional transformation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



The MENA region has witnessed an unprecedented surge in innovation, and this initiative aims to celebrate the extraordinary achievements and initiatives undertaken by individuals and organisations committed to driving progress and positive change across the region. This campaign's central focus is on highlighting leaders whose vision, dedication, and accomplishments have had a profound impact on various sectors, including industry, technology, sustainability, advisory services, finance, and energy.



"This campaign is about showcasing the MENA region's remarkable leaders who are driving innovation and change in diverse fields," said Paolo Zanani, CEO of TBD Media. "We are honoured to bring their stories to the forefront and inspire others to contribute to the ongoing regional transformation."



"50 MENA Leaders Inspiring Regional Transformation" encapsulates the dynamic evolution of the MENA region, where leaders are at the forefront of shaping its future. These films delve into the visionaries' thought processes and their plans for a more sustainable and prosperous future, all while addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.



For the latest updates on 50 MENA Leaders please visit https://gulfnews.com/50-mena-leaders



Companies that are featured in this campaign includes:

Kalaam Telecom: Empowering Businesses through Digital Transformation

Wafi Group: Elevating Businesses to Surpass Customer Expectations.



