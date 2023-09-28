The MENA region is swiftly moving to the forefront of business and technological innovation. The transformation is being pioneered by individuals and organisations who are helping to elevate the area on the world stage.



“We are so excited to release these documentaries,” said TBD Media Group CEO, Paolo Zanini. “It is a chance to shine a light on these inspiring companies who are working tirelessly to innovate and invigorate the future of this region.”



“We’re also so proud to be working with Khaleej Times, an organisation which champions inspiring business journalism.”



TBD Media Group is proud to announce its MENA leaders in collaboration with Khaleej Times. This documentary series, released monthly over the course of a year, will showcase leading innovators across a range of industries. These companies and the representatives of the organisations that have been built, will explore how business is now being conducted in a region with a bright future.



The MENA leaders page will feature 12 segments, each showcasing a different industry pioneer. The segments will incorporate both a detailed film interview - where the representative will discuss their innovation and vision, as well as a full page article in the print edition of the Khaleej Times.



The campaign will be hosted and promoted throughout the MENA region via the Khaleej Times website and social media channels. It will also be available on the Global Thought Leaders website.



Find out more on: [https://www.khaleejtimes.com]



Companies that are featured in this campaign are:



Mixjet: Redefining The Aviation Industry



Wafi Group: Elevating Businesses to Surpass Customer Expectations



Al-Fardan: A Distinguished Remittance Specialist with Rich History



Media Contact;

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com