Dubai, July 26th 2023 - MixJet Flight Support, a global leader in comprehensive aviation services, is thrilled to announce its prominent feature in the esteemed documentary "50 MENA Leaders." The documentary showcases the remarkable journey of MixJet's CEO and Founder, Mr. Munir Khalifa, and Executive Vice President, Mr. Shukri Khalifa, who have revolutionized the flight support industry with their visionary leadership, unparalleled dedication, and pioneering spirit.



As a true testament to MixJet Flight Support's commitment to excellence and positive impact in the aviation industry, the company is honored to be highlighted in the "50 MENA Leaders" documentary. The film offers a compelling glimpse into MixJet's transformative solutions, state-of-the-art technologies, and the company's significant influence on the MENA region's aviation ecosystem, and it will be showcased on CBS News on the 25th of July.



Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Munir Khalifa, Owner & CEO of MixJet Flight Support, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are humbled and deeply honored to be featured in the prestigious '50 MENA Leaders' documentary. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the entire MixJet team. It inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, setting new benchmarks, and delivering exceptional aviation services."



Working alongside the CEO, Mr. Shukri Khalifa, the EVP of MixJet Flight Support, has been pivotal in driving the company's growth and expansion. Mr. Shukri Khalifa emphasized the significance of the documentary, stating, "Being part of the '50 MENA Leaders' documentary is a remarkable milestone for MixJet Flight Support. It showcases our unwavering commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and the exceptional partnerships we have forged. We are proud to contribute to advancing the aviation industry in the MENA region."



The "50 MENA Leaders" documentary offers a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, aviation enthusiasts, and industry professionals to gain insights into MixJet Flight Support's journey and the transformative impact they have had on the aviation sector. By redefining flight support services and consistently delivering exceptional experiences, MixJet Flight Support has set a new standard for excellence in the industry.



About MixJet Flight Support:



MixJet Flight Support is a premier provider of comprehensive aviation services, specializing in flight support solutions for clients around the world. Established in 2009 by visionary leader Munir Khalifa, MixJet has quickly risen to prominence, revolutionizing the flight support industry with its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a global network of trusted partners and diverse services, including ground handling, fuel supply management, flight permits, air charter, concierge services, and crew accommodation logistics, MixJet ensures that every aspect of the journey is meticulously taken care of. Operating in 145 countries across six continents, MixJet delivers superior service, exceeding customer expectations through unique and innovative solutions. With a dedicated team of professionals, both in the air and on the ground, MixJet Flight Support continues to redefine the industry, setting new benchmarks and inspiring others in the field of aviation services.



For more information about MixJet Flight Support and the "50 MENA Leaders" documentary, please visit www.mixjet.aero or click here



