banking, fintech, global markets, remittances, digital cross border remittances, middle east fintech, UAE fintech, Dubai finance, UAE finance, Blockchain



In an era where the demand for frictionless fund transfers transcends geographical boundaries and currency differences, the role of efficient remittance services has become indispensable. Licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), enter Al Fardan Exchange, a distinguished remittance specialist with a rich history dating back to 1954, whose remarkable journey is as unique as it is compelling.



Originally rooted in seafaring and the trade of natural pearls, the organisation’s evolution into a thriving commercial entity was marked by its necessity to navigate the complexities of multiple currencies. It was this transformative experience that ignited the visionary Founder and Honorary Chairman, Hasan Ibrahim Al Fardan, to establish the Al Fardan Exchange in order to provide efficient remittance solutions.



Conceived initially as a complimentary venture for the family’s primary trade, Al Fardan Exchange officially became a cornerstone of the UAE’s financial landscape in 1971, earning the distinction of being the nation’s first and oldest exchange house. This establishment played a fundamental role in supporting migrant communities whose contributions were vital to the nation’s development by providing a crucial lifeline to their families back home.



Al Fardan Exchange takes immense pride in its commitment to serving the country's diverse population, reaching every corner of the nation. The organisation’s unwavering dedication to financial inclusion ensures equitable access for all, spanning from the unbaked and high-net-worth individuals to corporate entities. It offers efficient and accessible cross-border transfer platforms, underpinned by secure transactions, facilitated through extensive partnerships with a myriad of global financial service providers and rigorous adherence to regulatory compliance.

Throughout the years, Al Fardan Exchange has sustained success and growth through visionary leadership and a steadfast commitment to continuous innovation. This dynamic approach has enabled the organisation to remain competitive, adapt to change and exert significant influence on the financial landscape of the United Arab Emirates.



However, the financial ecosystem is in a perpetual state of transformation, with the FinTech sector experiencing rapid growth driven by the introduction of cutting-edge technologies. To stay relevant and agile in this evolving landscape, Al Fardan Exchange has wholeheartedly embraced technology as a vital component of its operations. This forward-thinking approach ensures that Al Fardan Exchange remains at the forefront of financial innovation while continuing to serve the diverse and dynamic needs of its clientele.



Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, shared his perspective on the company's evolution, affirming, “Al Fardan Exchange is unwavering in our dedication to adapting alongside the evolving financial landscape of the UAE. Our primary goal is to deliver groundbreaking financial solutions that enable individuals and businesses, propelling the UAE's digital transformation and advancing financial inclusion."



About Al Fardan Exchange:

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end Jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, we are incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 80+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, we offer secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.



To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com



Pioneering remittance specialist Al Fardan Exchange adapts to the evolving financial landscape



Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com