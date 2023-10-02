We take enormous pride in the work we do at Sarum, so it is immensely rewarding to be recognised in this way

Dorset, UK – October 2nd, 2023 - Sarum Life Sciences has been named a UK Top 5 Life Sciences PR and marketing agency in Pharma Tech Outlook’s annual awards, reflecting its impact in an industry subject to enormous change.



Life Sciences companies are facing unprecedented new opportunities and challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when speed to market with the latest vaccines, therapies and treatments was paramount and the Regulatory environment adapted to enable it. The market is volatile too, characterised by significant merger and acquisition activity, and the entry of new biotechs, medtech innovators, industry disruptors and ambitious startups at ever shorter intervals.



Against this backdrop, agility, creativity and topical thought leadership are essential if Life Sciences brands and their service partners are to rise above the market noise.



With 25+ experience of tracking and proactively guiding companies through their public responses to the industry’s evolution and disruption, and building on long-established relationships with the Life Sciences press globally, Sarum Life Sciences has helped differentiate and give new voice to some of the most important and exciting industry brands, old and new.



It is this visible impact that has earned the thriving 25+-year based agency a place in Pharma Tech Outlook’s UK Top 5 annual Pharma Marketing Services awards.



Engaged by major consultants and industry watchers including Deloitte, Gens & Associates and Biopharma Excellence, as well as Life Sciences tech and service specialists including Arriello, Schlafender Hase, Aris Global, Rephine and fme, Sarum Life Sciences delivers both comprehensive creative B2B marketing and PR campaigns, plus provocative thought leadership content that reliably and rapidly gains traction globally.



From cross-industry debates on the hottest topical issues, including Biopharma Excellence’s Science Huddle thinktanks, to research-led papers on the latest regulatory investments companies are making, Sarum Life Sciences specialises in stimulating and advancing the conversation.



Commenting on the award win, Carina Birt, founder and lead strategist at Sarum Life Sciences said: “We are delighted to be named a Top 5 agency for Life Sciences PR & Marketing. We take enormous pride in the work we do at Sarum, so it is immensely rewarding to be recognised in this way.



“We monitor the market closely and continuously, tracking the latest emerging trends, challenges and opportunities, which we’re able to propose new and thought-provoking rather than well-worn themes to our clients and editors, and it’s this approach that appeals so strongly to our clients. The freshness of our ideas, and our deep familiarity with the industry, its concerns and its language, mean we can hit the ground running with any new opportunity – and, press-wise, the doors just open.”



Sarum doesn’t shy away from challenging its clients, either. “If there is a meatier topic, a new angle, we’ll know it or find it and propose it,” Carina notes. “Proactive market analysis, added to our experienced journalists’ everyday contact with leaders across the market, means we never miss a trick.”



For clients with high-level messaging needs, Sarum refreshes those companies’ marketing language, to produce lighter, sharper, clearer, and more accessible brand stories that resonate with their target audience. For companies with regulatory, pharmacovigilance, quality, or safety-related offerings, Sarum leverages deep industry insights to convey a brand and product story that attracts the attention of purchase influencers and potential customers.



Sarum Life Sciences has been pivotal to the success of many Life Sciences-oriented marcomms strategies. The conception and execution of Biopharma Excellence’s Science Huddle debates was critical in propelling the brand straight to the forefront of the industry, for instance. The quarterly thought leadership panel focuses on complex industry challenges, with representation from across the Life Sciences ecosystem.



A female-founded and independently-owned company, Sarum Life Sciences continues to look for new and fresh ways to help clients capitalise on burgeoning market opportunities. Pharma Tech Outlook is a respected enterprise technology magazine and knowledge platform for the Life Sciences industry.



Sarum Life Sciences is a 25+ year-old, award-winning B2B Content Marketing & PR agency specialising in Life Sciences. It supports technology and services companies in amplifying their voice and brand in the pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology markets. Sarum engages some of the UK's best-known and respected pharma and business journalists. Over the last two decades, it has cultivated strong, enduring relationships with Life Science publication and web content editors worldwide – who proactively approach Sarum for new content ideas, based on its reputation of leading from the front with emerging, highly topical and infinitely thought-provoking article themes.



Pharma Tech Outlook is an enterprise technology magazine. It is the go-to resource for senior-level medical experts and decision makers to learn and share their experiences with products/services, technologies and Pharma technology trends.



Carina Birt

m: +44 (0) 7970 006624

e: carina@sarumlifesciences.com