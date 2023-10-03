As PACE Steel Belt Systems continues to grow and innovate, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, integrity, and safety

PACE Steel Belt Systems, a leading name in the manufacturing of steel belt conveyors and systems, proudly announces its recent accreditation as a Safe Contractor. This recognition underscores PACE's unwavering commitment to prioritizing safety and maintaining the highest standards in all aspects of its operations.



The Safe Contractor accreditation, awarded by Alcumus and UKAS accredited, is a testament to PACE's dedication to creating a safe working environment for its employees, contractors, and clients. Achieving this accreditation involves a rigorous assessment of health and safety practices, policies, and procedures, ensuring that PACE consistently upholds the highest standards in workplace safety.



Safety has always been a top priority at PACE Steel Belt Systems, and the Safe Contractor accreditation serves as an external validation of the company's ongoing efforts to foster a culture of safety and responsibility. By achieving this accreditation, PACE demonstrates its commitment to not only meeting but exceeding industry safety standards.



Paul Lawson, CEO of PACE Steel Belt Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for the achievement, stating, "Safety is a core value at PACE, and this accreditation is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone associated with PACE, including our employees, contractors, and clients."



The Safe Contractor accreditation aligns with PACE's mission to deliver quality products and services while maintaining the highest safety standards. This recognition not only enhances the company's reputation but also instils confidence in clients and partners who can trust PACE to prioritize safety at every stage of their projects.



As PACE Steel Belt Systems continues to grow and innovate, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, integrity, and safety. The Safe Contractor accreditation marks a significant milestone in PACE's journey and sets the stage for even greater achievements in the future.



About Safe Contractor:

SafeContractor gives businesses the peace of mind that their supply chain is secure and resilient and allows contractors to demonstrate that they meet the necessary requirements around health and safety, environmental, modern slavery, diversity, equality, workplace wellbeing and financial stability



About PACE Steel Belt Systems:

PACE Steel Belt Systems is a leading manufacturer of steel belt conveyors and systems, providing innovative solutions for a wide range of industries. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and safety, PACE has established itself as a trusted partner for clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.pace-berndorf.co.uk



For further information, please contact:

Paul Lawson – CEO

PACE Steel Belt Systems

Phone: 01384 898237

Email: P.Lawson@pace-berndorf.co.uk

Unit 2, College Farm, Six Ashes Rd, Bridgnorth WV15 6EL