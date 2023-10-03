TBD Media Group is thrilled to announce its upcoming series, "Innovation and Disruption Leaders” hosted on WELT. It is aimed at inspiring and enlightening audiences about the dynamic world of modern business and leadership in the face of evolving challenges. In a rapidly changing global landscape, this series will shed light on the trailblazers who are breaking today's status quo to improve tomorrow's decisions.



The recent turbulence in the global market has forced businesses to rethink and reinvent their strategies. Agility has become the key to navigating the complex currents of trade on a global scale. The "Innovation and Disruption Leaders" series will showcase the stories and strategies of leaders and businesses that have successfully adapted and modernised to respond to the current instability.



Through thought-provoking interviews and in-depth analysis, this series will explore the following themes: Adaptation in a Changing World, Technology as a Catalyst, Global Perspectives and Sustainability and Responsibility.



TBD Media Group is committed to bringing these stories to a global audience, providing a platform for leaders, innovators, and disruptors to share their experiences and insights. By doing so, we aim to inspire and empower others to embrace change, challenge the norm, and lead their organisations toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.



Stay tuned for the "Innovation and Disruption Leaders" series, where we will introduce you to the individuals and businesses shaping the future of industry and commerce. Join us in breaking the status quo to improve tomorrow's decisions.



Companies featured in this campaign include:



Basler AG: Disruptive innovations powered by computer vision

HHL: Where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit shape the future.

Puraglobe: The first oil circuit that's changing the world.

SWEG: A public transport company on the road to the future



