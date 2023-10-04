LONDON, October 4th, 2023 - Multinational video production house, TBD Media Group, is delighted to announce the launch of its Innovation & Disruptive Leaders film with Colgate, the brand found in more homes around the world than any other. The film focuses on the global impact of Colgate-PalmoliveCompany’s global Bright Smiles, Bright Futures™ (BSBF) program, which aims to change behavior within communities by educating children and their families on the relationship and importance of oral health and well-being with particular attention paid to the work being carried out in Kenya, the Philippines and the United States.



BSBF provides education, health promotion and prevention, as well as access to dental services in numerous communities across the globe. It helps children and their families get the products and resources required to implement healthy habits into their everyday lives. The program also partners with schools, ministries of health and education, professional health organizations and teacher associations, leading Colgate to be recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing.



TBD Media aims to facilitate a greater understanding of how global brands can achieve exceptional things outside the scope of their usual business practices, benefiting the world in the process by . lifting up underserved communities. The BSBF program is a great place to start the series, having reached over 1.6 billion children and their families in over 100 countries since its formation in 1991.





“The global burden of oral diseases are borne by people who are most vulnerable – those who are living in poverty, those who may not have access to a dentist or other primary care provider. With children, we see different aspects of how oral health can impact overall health and wellbeing – especially with missing school and children having lower self-esteem,” said Dr. Gillian Barclay, Colgate’s Senior Vice President, Global Public Health & Scientific Affairs. “With Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, we know that we can make a positive difference in the lives of children when we show them that we care about them and their future. It's about the whole child, the whole school, and the whole community.”



“There is no better illustration of our purpose than our flagship public health initiative: Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures,” Colgate-Palmolive’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Noel Wallace says in the film. “Together with parents, teachers, governments and nonprofit organizations, as well as healthcare providers – including dentists, dental hygienists, nurses and physicians – and our customers, Colgate-Palmolive is able to educate and inform children and their families about how their oral health is linked to their overall health and well-being every year, in more than a hundred countries.”





About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C





Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com