(October 4, 2023) – The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global association of leading graduate business schools, today announced the winners of the 2023 GMAT Talent and Opportunity Scholarshipfor the Europe region. The program, well into its second year, aims to increase the number of underrepresented business school candidates by encouraging applications from women, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, socio-economically diverse, LGBTQ+ and non-binary candidates.



The 10 winners, selected out of nearly 300 applications, came from an incredibly wide variety backgrounds across 23 countries in Europe. Each of them will be awarded a scholarship that includes a voucher to cover the full cost of the GMAT Exam or GMAT Focus Edition and a GMAT Official Practice Exam package. In addition, thanks to the generosity of industry partners, the winners will receive a GMAT preparation course with a GMAT instructor, sessions from a professional admissions consultant and online cultural courses for applicants who plan to study abroad. Understanding the importance of mental health and wellbeing during the admissions process, GMAC will also provide a meditation application subscription for a full year. The total value of the scholarship is close to $5,000 (or €4,500). With such a strong field this year, we are also pleased to reward our 17 runners up with a GMAT Official Guide to help with their exam preparation.



“Our vision is a world where every talented person can benefit from the best business education for them. We strive to improve diversity, inclusion, and access to business school, and this scholarship program is a prime example of one of the ways we work to help business school aspirants realize their education and career dream for the good of not just their personal fulfillment but also the society at large,” said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC.



The scholarship is made possible in part by our generous sponsors: 700+ Club, Apex GMAT, English Business Services (EBS), Your GMAT Coach, Fortuna Admissions, and CulturaGo. “We are delighted to work with our sponsors, and we thank each one for their valuable contribution. It has been truly joyous and inspiring to read the stories of all of the applicants – the journeys they have been on to get to where they are now, together with their aspirations for the future. Our winners span traditional sectors as well as areas such as Pharmatech, transport services, professional sports – but all share motivations to create more inclusive environments and offer the wider world benefits through their work,” said Nalisha Patel, Regional Director for Europe at GMAC.



