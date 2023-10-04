nationalgeographic.com/travel/hotel-awards-2023



LONDON (4 October 2023) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its annual Hotel Awards, celebrating the best new hotels across the world.



From exceptional service to cutting-edge design, the Hotel Awards acknowledge the latest tastemakers, trendsetters and game-changers in the business.



Each of the 14 categories has a winner and two runners-up, meaning a total of 42 hotels received recognition in this year’s awards. The full results can be seen in the November 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 5 October.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “With new hotels opening at a pace we’ve not seen for years, the Hotel Awards 2023 highlights the very best properties to be found across the globe. From a beachside pad in Sri Lanka and a mountain lodge in Norway to a converted heritage building in Sydney and luxurious safari-style tents in Utah, this year’s Hotel Awards showcase the breadth of creativity in an industry that captures many people’s imagination.”



The winners are...



City Star:

Capella Sydney, Australia



Remote Escape:

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon, US



Mountain Refuge:

Six Senses Crans-Montana, Switzerland



Food Hero:

Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp, Belgium



Romantic Bolthole:

Anantara Convento Di Amalfi Grand Hotel, Italy



Beach Sanctuary:

Ahu Bay, Sri Lanka



Wellness Haven:

Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai, Thailand



Eco Stay:

Cap Karoso, Indonesia



Unique Space:

Canfranc Estación, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Spain



Country House Retreat:

Boys Hall, England



Clever Conversion:

Sommerro, Norway



Revamped Hotel:

Life House, Berkshires, US



Budget Break:

Leven, England



Boutique Pad:

De Durgerdam, Netherlands



National Geographic Traveller (UK) launched its first annual Hotel Awards, formerly known as the Big Sleep Awards, in June 2017. The winning hotels can be seen in the November 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on sale 5 October 2023, priced £5.25.



The judging panel consisted of Julia Buckley, Lee Cobaj, Zoey Goto, Camilla Hewitt, Ben Lerwill, Alicia Miller, John O’Ceallaigh, Daniel Stables, Kerry Walker and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.com/travel for more information.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



