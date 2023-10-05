Mission Zero provided EBS with a realistic framework for achieving a long-term sustainable transport operation

Family-run transport business with a fleet of 122 vehicles, Essex Bulk Services Ltd (EBS), has achieved Advanced Sustainability Accreditation with Mission Zero, the Quality Standard for the road fleet sector.



EBS recognises that sustainability in the transport sector has an impact on more than simply emission levels. As part of the company’s overall sustainability strategy, and in addition to already completing the Mission Zero Work-Related Road Risk Silver and Gold advanced modules (both recognised by Transport for London as equivalent to FORS Silver and FORS Gold), Essex Bulk Services can now boast Advanced Sustainability under their Mission Zero Accreditation.



As part of the accreditation, Mission Zero provided EBS with a realistic framework for achieving a long-term sustainable transport operation. Joining Mission Zero has influenced the company’s overall sustainability strategy and goals and has heavily contributed to shaping its sustainability initiatives.



In addition to key sustainability elements around vehicles, fuels, and emissions, the Mission Zero Standard and the Mission Zero+ Advanced Sustainability Modules incorporate additional sustainability requirements covering areas such as the reduction of single use plastics, energy efficient devices, health & wellbeing, equality & diversity, the gender pay gap, and much more to ensure a more comprehensive accreditation that also helps the fleet industry to align to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Commenting on why EBS chose to bolster its Mission Zero accreditations by completing Advanced Sustainability, Craig Childs, Director at Essex Bulk Services comments:



“Sustainability is no longer just a corporate social responsibility initiative but a fundamental aspect of long-term success. Embracing sustainability can lead to cost savings, improved brand reputation, enhanced innovation, and long-term resilience. Employees are increasingly looking for employers who prioritise sustainable practices, fostering a sense of purpose and job satisfaction. Engaging employees in sustainable initiatives has helped boost morale, teamwork, and attract and retain talent. In addition, customers are increasingly conscious of their ecological and social impact and prefer to work with businesses that are environmentally and socially responsible.”



Specifically discussing the Mission Zero+ Advanced

Sustainability Modules and how they have benefited and supported Essex Bulk Services' overall sustainability strategy and goals, Childs comments:



“We are committed to the reduction of single use plastics, for example, we have eliminated the use of plastic water bottles and provide reusable water bottles to all our staff members. By making this change, we're not only reducing our environmental footprint but also showing our commitment to protecting the planet for future generations, as well as ensuring our drivers are always kept well hydrated. We have also donated 20 trees to the National Trust as part of our ongoing sustainability strategy, helping towards making a positive impact on the environment. Operationally we have benefited by reducing our co2 emissions and exploring alternative fuel, HVO.”



Mission Zero is the UK’s fastest growing fleet accreditation scheme. Through its alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mission Zero has redefined the meaning of sustainability in fleet accreditation standards and provides companies with a realistic pathway to achieving long-term sustainability.



Nick Caesari, CEO, Mission Zero comments: “Mission Zero is helping companies of all sizes to achieve a sustainable future. Congratulations to the entire EBS team on their Sustainability Accreditation, we are incredibly proud to have Essex Bulk Services as part of the Mission Zero family.”



About Essex Bulk Services



Essex Bulk Services is a family-run transport business committed to providing safe and reliable transportation services. Established in 2012 by the Childs family, the company has grown from a small operation to a reputable and trusted name in the industry.



Essex Bulk Services is proud of its family values and the commitment it has to health and safety. Its goal is to deliver exceptional transportation services while ensuring the well-being of all those who interact with the business. Safety will always remain EBS’s top priority as it continues to grow and serve the community.”



About Mission Zero



Mission Zero is one the UK’s leading fleet accreditation schemes supporting fleet operators in achieving zero collisions, zero emissions and zero prohibitions.



Designed for all vehicle types, Mission Zero is based on a full legal compliance audit but also incorporates industry best practice and contractual requirements. Recognised by Transport for London, CLOCS, HS2, as well as other leading specifiers, Mission Zero provides fleet operators with a single path to meeting both legal and contractual requirements, meaning they no longer have to join multiple accreditation schemes to cover all aspects.



For more information, and to register free of charge for access to their complimentary supporting document portal ‘Mission Zero Accreditation Portal’ (MZAP), please visit www.missionzero.org.uk



