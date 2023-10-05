People are likely to choose healthier or non-alcoholic drinks in 2024



People are more ‘sober curious’ and are more likely to choose healthier, more sustainable and ‘premium’ drinks, according to recent research by EHL Hospitality Business School, the world’s best hospitality management university with campuses in Switzerland and Singapore.



Megatrends for the upcoming year are most likely to center around healthier, cleaner, more sustainable and socially responsible drinks, and movements such as mindful drinking have been gaining popularity. Similarly, functional healthy beverages are on the rise.



With people being more mindful of their health, it makes sense that they are also looking to improve their mental well-being. Due to this, CBD-infused relaxation drinks are one of the top trends for the upcoming year. Whilst CBD drinks, of course, can’t get you ‘high’, they can help you to relax, and are renowned for their anti-inflammatory properties.



Other trends include bubble-tea, the Taiwanese drink; or sustainably made and packaged drinks, such as boxed wine (yes, it’s making a comeback). Not only is it making a comeback, industry experts are having to come around to the idea that boxed wine does not always mean poor quality due to the sustainable and economic benefits.



In terms of “functional healthy beverages”, drinks such as kefir or kombucha seem to be a trend that is here to stay. Gut health is a trending conversation, which has helped the fermented beverage industry to see a financial growth over $1 billion, which is a 5% increase.



Premium drinks are also getting in on the action, with many spirit companies releasing canned cocktails that are ready for immediate consumption. And for those who aren’t a fan of a cocktail, drinks such as a gin and tonic are now readily available in a can too.



The remainder of 2023 looks to be one filled with a more holistic balance, EHL says, with consumers now having a large variety of drinks to choose from to help them on their sober or health journey, without having to sacrifice flavor or authenticity.



To read the list in full, you can find the research article here.



