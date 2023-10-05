Jane Green MBE FCCT comments: “My only goal is to promote inclusivity and equity to help some of the most marginalised communities.

05 October 2023, LONDON, UK – SEDSConnective, a volunteer- and user-led neurodivergent charity (evidenced as Autism, ADHD, Dyspraxia and Tourette’s +), announces that its founder, Jane Green, has been awarded the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Green is an advocate for individuals with symptomatic hypermobility, if diagnosed, particularly, Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders (HSD) and GJH (Generalised Joint Hypermobility). The award of the MBE acknowledges Green’s services to Neurodivergent people and those with related Joint Hypermobility conditions, including Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS).



SEDSConnective, the charitable organisation, stands as a testament to Green’s dedication to advocating for neurodivergent conditions. Through this charitable initiative, she has provided invaluable resources, support, and education to individuals living with symptomatic hypermobility conditions, and she continues to empower them to lead fulfilling lives despite the challenges they may face. Her journey with SEDSConnective has brought about transformation in the lives of more than 5,000 charity members, who in turn have helped the charity extend the guiding literature and resources to many others based across the United Kingdom and even abroad. Her relentless advocacy, fundraising, and educational initiatives have illuminated the difficulties faced by those with such conditions, thereby fostering a sense of community and empowerment. The MBE commendation from The Royal Family acknowledges her invaluable efforts and the significance of creating awareness about neurodivergence.



On the occasion of being awarded for the exemplary social entrepreneurship, Jane Green MBE FCCT comments: “My only goal is to promote inclusivity and equity to help some of the most marginalised communities. SEDSConnective’s volunteer group and the members of the charity are in this philanthropic mission together with me. The award of the MBE symbolises the work we have done for the neurodivergent and symptomatic hypermobility communities, and the entire charity firm and I feel incredibly honoured. I know that this recognition will help us further the education, care, and support to many more individuals.”



SEDSConnective is immensely proud of Jane Green MBE FCCT's outstanding accomplishment and remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the empowerment of individuals with neurodivergence and symptomatic hypermobility conditions and fostering inclusivity within society. We express our heartfelt appreciation to The Royal Family for acknowledging Green's exceptional contributions and for their unwavering backing of organisations striving to enhance the well-being of those with neurodivergent conditions and with related joint hypermobility conditions, such as Ehlers-Danlos syndromes.



About SEDSConnective

SEDSConnective is a voluntary and user-led charity based in Sussex with global reach providing voice and support for people with symptomatic hypermobility or, if diagnosed, Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders (HSD) and GJH (Generalised Joint Hypermobility) and evidenced neurodivergence (Autism, ADHD, Dyspraxia and Tourette’s +). The charity provides research, advice, support, specialist activities, advocacy and more.



For further information on the charity, please visit the website www.sedsconnective.org, or social media or X/Twitter (https://twitter.com/SEDSConnective) LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/sedsconnective/), or FaceBook (www.facebook.com/SEDSConnective/).



For media queries regarding SEDSConnective, please contact: sonal@SEDSConnective.org or +447376973688.