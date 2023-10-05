LONDON (5 October 2023) — The November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on what makes New York City a unique destination — from Harlem art studios and cocktails in Chinatown to camping on an island overlooking Manhattan, the Big Apple delivers endless one-of-a-kind experiences.



Elsewhere, we reveal the winners of our annual Hotel Awards. Whether you want eye-catching design, delectable food or simply an escape from everyday life, we’ve scoured the world for the best new and improved properties, be it a beach pad in Sri Lanka or a mountain lodge in Norway.



This issue also comes with a 52-page culinary guide to Wales, sponsored by Food and Drink Wales. Inside, we celebrate the region's ingredients: how they’ve been used historically; how they’re being cherished and protected; and how they’re being taken in exciting new directions.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:

Kenya: meet a new generation of Maasai taking safari tourism into their own hands.

Camargue: join the annual pilgrimage of Romani people to Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer.

Turkey: ancient tombs, lemon groves and mountainside villages await on the sun-drenched Lycian Way.

Australia: pack the campervan for adventures in coastal cities and national parks.

Stockholm: how the Swedish capital is shaped by the ebb and flow of the water around it.

Brighton: right here, right now, visit the original party town and fountain of counterculture.



Smart traveller: long-distance bikepacking in North Wales; reimagining heritage tours in the US; savouring the flavours of Vietnam; unearthing the history beneath Belgrade’s streets; discovering the hotels near the new Ghibli Park in Nagoya; blasting off into space-inspired family experiences; Guadalajara’s hidden quarters; escaping to the country in the North York Moors; ushering in the Day of the Dead with season reads; and packing the essentials for cold-weather camping.



Notes from an author: Nii Ayikwei Parkes on Guadeloupe’s sugarcane production history.

Meet the adventurer: British mountaineer Malcolm Bass.



Travel talk: Ask the Experts helps you plan a first-time trip to Chile; understanding the rules on bringing food into post-Brexit Britain; organising a two-week no-fly break to Sicily; and selecting a good-value family ski break. The Info celebrates 50 years of the Opera House in Sydney, while Hot Topic explores overtourism. Finally, How I Got the Shot captures Dubrovnik’s ethereal sunset.



