MEATER, the world’s no.1 selling smart meat thermometer brand, is pleased to announce that this Amazon Prime Day (10th-11th October), there will be BIG DEALS on its entire range of meat thermometers. MEATER’s smart kitchen gadget boasts unbeaten quality – just ask the BBQ enthusiasts, cooking influencers and over 30,000 customers on Amazon that rave about it. Now, you can get your hands on one in time for Christmas with 25% off.



MEATER helps you to achieve succulent, tasty meat or fish each and every time and ensures that it is perfectly safe to eat without you having to poke, prod or carve into it to check. Whether you are a gadget loving BBQ enthusiast, budding chef, dinner party host or busy parent that loves to treat your family and friends to a perfectly cooked roast dinner, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to add a MEATER to your collection of culinary gadgets - and with the price carved.



Super smart, the no wires, no fuss MEATER wireless meat thermometer is a desirable gadget that has its own free app featuring a smart guided cook system. It’s not complicated, so you don’t need to be tech savvy to use it, but it is feature-rich, offering plenty of possibilities to experiment with. Simply connect to a mobile smart device and let the delicious creative juices flow. MEATER’s patented smart technology provides estimated cooking times, continuously monitors both ambient and internal temperature whilst meat is cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices when perfection is achieved. It takes away all of the stress of under or over cooked meat and lets you cook any new cut or fish with absolute confidence. This simple to use, must-have culinary gadget is cooking 2.0!



The Original MEATER: 25% CUT TO £74.25 (SRP £99.00).

This wireless smart meat thermometer, with dual temperature sensor, connects with Bluetooth mobile devices within 10 meters.



MEATER Plus: 25% CUT TO £89.25 (SRP £119.00).

All of the bells and whistles of the Original MEATER with an extended 50-meter wireless range. Thanks to a built-in Bluetooth repeater you can monitor your cook from a smartphone or tablet and receive cooking alerts while enjoying more freedom away from your BBQ, smoker or kitchen.



MEATER Block: 25% CUT TO £224.25 (SRP £299.00).

Perfect for the cook and BBQ enthusiast, the MEATER Block stores and charges up to four MEATER Plus probes ready to cook and monitor four delicious meats or fish simultaneously. In addition to access to the MEATER app via Wi-Fi (and Bluetooth to Wi-Fi range extension), these probes also boast Standalone Mode – so if you don’t have Wi-Fi, no problem! A touch control screen allows you to cook easily, with built-in speakers providing audible notifications. MEATER Block also includes numbered probe clips.



MEATER has celebrated over 30million cooks from its users with numbers continuing to grow every day. Check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.

To find out more about the MEATER range, or if you miss the exclusive Amazon Prime Day discounts, visit MEATER.



ABOUT MEATER

MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.

Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER.



