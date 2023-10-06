A new transport study reveals the least accessible train stations in the UK according to reviews.



The study, that was carried out by temporary lift manufacturer, RECO Lift Solutions, looked at reviews across Google and TripAdvisor for the most popular train stations in the UK and counted how many reviews claimed the station was unsuitable for disabled travellers. London Liverpool street was crowned the least accessible in the UK with the most negative reviews around wheelchair accessibility, step free access, disabled toilets, and unhelpful/unfriendly staff. Manchester Victoria came second, and Bristol Temple Meads came third.



According to the 2021 UK census, there are over 21,400,000 disabled and elderly British citizens, that’s 32% of the UK that might struggle to reach their platform or make it comfortably onto their train.



Below is a list of the top 5 least accessible train stations according to reviews:



1. London Liverpool Street

2. Manchester Victoria

3. Bristol Temple Meads

4. London Euston

5. Edinburgh Waverley



Here are just a few reviews from disabled travellers that called Liverpool Street station unsuitable for disabled or elderly people:



“The disabled loos are locked and even if they say they will, no-one comes to open them”



“Poor disabled customer care completely let down”



“No wheelchair access!”



“Employees at Information Desk rude and I’ll informed”



“Worst customer service, I wouldn’t even call it that to be honest! Rude rude rude!!!”





Here are just a few reviews from disabled travellers that called Manchester Victoria station unsuitable for disabled or elderly people:



“Not the easiest disabled access to some platforms”



“The staff working on the ticket gates at this station are extremely rude, unhelpful and generally not very nice to deal with.”



“I saw a man shuffling up the stairs on his backside while his wife carried his wheelchair. Would not recommend.”





Here are just a few reviews from disabled travellers that called Bristol station unsuitable for disabled or elderly people:



“We were walking to the station and someone in a wheelchair struggled to travel along the pavement as it is all cobble stones and many bus stops with people waiting for buses. Travelling on the road which would have been better for him in his chair was a no no as it was busy with buses, taxis (with no patience) and cars going to the car park or dropping people off. We helped the wheelchair user but were highly embarrassed for him. It is a disgrace”



“Very limited disabled parking. Not very accessible”



“You need to stop classifying Bristol Temple Meads as an accessible station, because it isn't.”



