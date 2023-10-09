TBD Media Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking series, "Innovation and Disruption Leaders." In a rapidly evolving global market, where adaptability and modernisation are paramount, this series shines a spotlight on the visionaries and businesses driving change and redefining industry standards.

The recent turbulence in the world has underscored the need for greater agility and dynamism in trade and business strategies.



The "Innovation and Disruption Leaders" series will celebrate those who have successfully broken free from the constraints of the status quo and transformed their approaches to navigate the current instability.



Through insightful interviews and in-depth profiles, this series will showcase the remarkable individuals and organisations at the forefront of innovation and disruption. From groundbreaking startups to established industry titans, these leaders have not only adapted to the challenges of today but are also shaping the landscape for tomorrow's decisions.



"TBD Media Group is dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in an ever-changing world," said Paolo Zanini , CEO of TBD Media Group. "Our 'Innovation and Disruption Leaders' series is a testament to the resilience and creativity of those who have harnessed disruption as an opportunity for growth. We believe their stories will inspire others to embrace change and drive progress."



"Innovation and Disruption Leaders" by TBD Media Group will be a source of inspiration and knowledge for professionals, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers looking to stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace.



Companies featured in this campaign:

Kalaam Telecom: One-stop shop for all enterprises & global carriers.

Ferrero:‘Sacco Conosciuto’: Ferrero’s Dedication to Responsible Sourcing

XPLOR: Accelerating critical minerals discoveries

Starbucks: Brewing Innovation, Nurturing Human Connection

BBMSL: Empowering SMEs in Hong Kong

Hearth & Home: Innovating Today’s Hearth Products for a Better Tomorrow

SITEIMPROVE: Helping companies optimize their reach, create immersive content tailored to their audience, and remove any accessibility barriers.

Multibank Group: Pioneering Excellence in Financial Markets

AGP Group: Redefining the Future of Mobility





For more information about the series and TBD Media Group, please visit: https://test-www.cbsnews.com/video/playlist/innovators-disru...



Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmedigroup.com

TBD Media Group