RICHARDSON, Texas - October 10, 2023 - HFR Networks Inc., today announced that its flexiTester, a multi-function tester and broadband deployment tool, was recognized among the best in the industry by the 2023 Broadband Technology Report's Diamond Technology Reviews. HFR Networks’ flexiTester received the Honoree and highest score for its new handheld field tester.



“On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2023 Diamond Reviews, I would like to congratulate HFR Networks on their 5 Diamonds Honoree status,” said Broadband Technology Report's Editorial Director, Sean Buckley. “This program recognizes and rewards top products and solutions available to the broadband industry.”



The flexiTester supports multiple critical functions, including optical power meter, OTDR, Smart Tunable SFP+/SFP28 testing, and Visual Fault Finder functions. Open and standards-compliant for use across 3rd party vendors, the flexiTester supports both semi-active and passive DWDM deployments. Field engineers utilize it to pro-actively validate the service path, including the optical connections within the fiber distribution panel. When used with HFR Networks’ flexiHaul Smart Tunable Optics (SFP+/SFP28), flexiTester checks the automatic wavelength self-tuning functions, allows for manual wavelength tuning, and enables control of the optics via the handheld device or through the Smartphone application.



"We are thrilled that the flexiTester received the highest rating possible,” stated Paul Crann, President, HFR Networks. “flexiTester eliminates common testing challenges while increasing productivity and accelerating fiber broadband and 5G RAN deployments. Field engineers can now rely upon one handheld device to speed up installation and/or troubleshooting – freeing their valuable time to focus on other critical tasks.”



About Broadband Technology Report:

Broadband Technology Report’s editorial mission is simple: We cover the latest tools, techniques and approaches that broadband pros must know about as they face the many challenges in today’s hyper- competitive environment. If it is important to cable engineers and technology pros, it’s important to BTR. Through our continuously updated website and various weekly e-newsletters, BTR offers a comprehensive overview of the newest products and solutions. BTR also provides a platform for the top engineering experts. These pros use that platform to present invaluable commentary on network reliability, adaptive bitrate streaming, fleet management, cellular back haul, commercial services and a long list of other issues that, cumulatively, spell success or failure for operators.

Our Diamond Technology Reviews is the industry's most prestigious product review program. This recognition program is a much-coveted platform for entrants and judges alike. Vendors submit applications and have their products, software or solutions reviewed by an independent and elite team of technical experts. The reviews are announced in the fall and will be showcased prominently throughout SCTE's Cable-Tec event.



About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today’s most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com.



