The decision to become an entrepreneur is often riddled with considerable risk. The embryonic stages of a business are often characterised by a work-life balance that has taken a considerable hit.

Multinational video production house, TBD Media Group, is proud to announce the launch of A Moment With Craig Goodliffe - CEO and Founder of Cyberbacker. The film is part of TBD’s A Moment With… campaign series, interviewing leading minds in the business world and finding out how they have succeeded in their chosen field.



TBD Media appreciates the value in notable business figures sharing their life and career experiences in a warm and engaging manner, as they share an intimate moment with the audience. The interview will provide the opportunity to touch upon the developing power of the Cyberbacker brand and how it positively influences the people around the globe on a daily basis.





In the case of Cyberbakcker’s CEO Goodliffe, he has found a solution to aid the overworked entrepreneur, whilst also creating employment solutions to service the global economy. From an early stage, Goodliffe was inspired to help hard-working people all over the world find meaningful employment. He realised that he could mine the global talent pool to pair emerging international talent with growing businesses.



Cyberbacker offers a service that is available across the real estate sector, as well as construction and e-commerce. This streamlines businesses’ daily tasks and allows them to focus on growing and scaling up.



Goodliffe’s participation in this exciting series is a testament to what can be achieved when you go in pursuit of meaningful storytelling. Through hard work and dedication, Cyberbacker has created a business formula that has and will continue to deliver considerable benefits to people across the globe.



This film will be distributed on the CBS website : https://www.cbsnews.com/video/a-moment-with-craig-goodliffe/...



Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com