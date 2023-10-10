The decision to take up an employment opportunity in a new country with a new language and culture would be enough to daunt the calmest individual. However, when Mike Armstrong accepted the chance to become the CMO at Juventus Football Club, it marked the continuation of a professional career spent taking risks and stepping outside his comfort zone.



Multinational video production house, TBD Media Group, is proud to announce the launch of its A Moment With film with Juventus Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mike Armstrong. The film is part of TBD’s A Moment With… campaign series, interviewing leading and innovative figures across all industries in the business world, finding out how they have succeeded in their chosen field.



TBD Media appreciates the value in notable business figures sharing their life and career experiences in a warm and engaging manner, as they share an intimate moment with the audience. The interview will provide the opportunity to touch upon Armstrong’s role in helping Juventus remain relevant in the modern day and how all changes are made with the club’s passionate fanbase in mind.



“What hits you in the face right away - especially for a North American, is you come here and see what fandom is from a European football perspective,” said Armstrong. “Not to knock the NBA, NFL, or MLB - you have hardcore fans there, but there is a high percentage of European football fans that live for these clubs and the players - the fans are at the centre of it all.”



Through the creation of the Juventus Creator Lab, Armstrong has demonstrated his ability to enact innovative change at the club translating into results. The internal media house - which accommodates designers, video makers, writers, influencers, streamers and social media creators, looks to create stories for every part of the club’s fanbase while providing new revenue opportunities for the company.



Armstrong’s participation in this exciting series is a testament to what can be achieved when you go in pursuit of meaningful storytelling. Through hard work and dedication, Armstrong is helping Juventus head into the future on a more sustainable footing.



Find out more at https://www.cbsnews.com/video/a-moment-with-mike-armstrong/#...



About Juventus

Founded in 1897, Juventus is a listed professional football club which, thanks to its more than century-long history, has become one of the most representative and popular team at a national and international level.

All club’s records have been achieved under the ownership of the Agnelli’s family who have managed it for over 100 years.



Juventus can also count on an undisputed global reach with 580 million fans worldwide including more than 101 million fans in Europe and with more than 155 million followers on various digital channels.



Among the players that wore or that are currently wearing the iconic black and white striped jersey there are some of the greatest players of football history like the Italians Boniperti, Del Piero, Pirlo, Buffon, Chiellini, Chiesa, Locatelli and Bonucci, and the international stars like Platini, Baggio, Zidane, Nedved, Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Vlahovic.



The club’s mission is to be a sport entertainment company committed to achieving success on the pitch and to enriching people’s life by providing them with superior and defining moments.





