LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – October 11, 2023 – TBD Media Group, which supports the global business community with the pursuit of meaningful storytelling, is proud to announce the release of its “A Moment With” documentary series on CBS News.



“A Moment With” is an interview series providing an intimate look into the stories and journeys of top business leaders and entrepreneurs. Hosted by a news presenter, each 10-minute episode focuses on a single guest, exploring his/her professional path to success and lessons learned along the way.



With a simple studio set-up, the emphasis remains entirely on the guest and his/her narrative. The stripped-down production allows viewers to truly connect with each leader's experience and insights. Episodes have already featured high-profile companies like Cyberbacker, Juventus, NIO and Indie Campers



This B2B series aims to inspire the next generation of business trailblazers. By highlighting the real-life stories of those at the top, “A Moment With” provides invaluable perspective and motivation for aspiring professionals. The program captures the human side of business achievement through intimate first-hand accounts.



To watch the interviews, visit www.cbsnews.com/video/playlist/a-moment-with.



About TBD Media Group

Using cutting-edge technology and striking narratives, TBD Media Group supports businesses and brands across the globe to tell their stories, elevating development and progress in worldwide societies. Its mission is to delve into the stories behind every business, bringing forth what matters most with one bespoke package. Through the power of visual storytelling, we craft stories that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



