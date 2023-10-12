• Investors for the first time can invest in the asset class for the net zero world.

• High-quality credits are derived from verified and audited projects.

• Unique retirement (offset) or investment features

• Using the capital markets creates credibility in this critical asset class.

• Covers renewable energy sourced credits and blue carbon credits.



Tuesday, 10th October 2023 Tallinn, Estonia. XTCC™, the pioneer in exchange traded carbon credits, unveils the world's first multi-currency investment products for high-quality carbon credits. XTCC is the only product which allows for investors to access this growth opportunity and new asset class with a credible, transparent structure that offers exceptional liquidity across both digital and conventional capital markets. XTCC is available as either as a three or four year fixed term investment (with a principal protection option) and an open-ended product and can be purchased in multiple currencies including USD, GBP, AED, EUR, BTC and ETH.



McKinsey, Bain, BCG, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, the World Bank and Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund all predict explosive growth in the high-quality carbon markets with predictions above a 15-fold increase in the market by 2030. The XTCC offering features a complete asset class solution for both investment and offset (retirement) purposes by sourcing high-quality carbon credits from projects including solar, wind, hydropower, biogas, biomethanation and blue carbon (mangrove and peat). The assets are secured by an ISDA and held under English law.



XTCC integrates a committed network of specialist providers, including Bondstream, a Global 100 award-winning fintech platform and ZERO13, GMEX Group’s award-winning digital climate fintech ecosystem, creating authenticity, transparency and liquidity across platforms and projects.



This initial launch will take place on conventional regulated markets Bermuda Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse and listing on SECDEX digital marketplace.



XTCC features a range of products which align to the interests of environmentally conscious investors and ultimately drives circularity benefits to develop more renewable projects. XTCC offers investors flexibility with options for principle-protected or uncapped returns, both featuring a unique mechanism for offset (retirement) which also allow investors to hedge against potential costs of compliance or invest in the expected rise in both the price and demand for carbon credits.



This latest collaboration adds to the expanding network of business and interconnection layers offered via the ZERO13 platform-as-a-service, which includes its integration to its affiliate exchange company SECDEX for trading and settling XTCC in both digital and traditional form.



XTCC provides a ground-breaking solution to investing in high-quality carbon credits by providing authenticity, transparency and liquidity across platforms and projects.



Liquidity and credibility in the market for high-quality carbon credits are increasingly recognised as a critical solution for achieving net zero targets. This will be a focal point at the forthcoming COP28 summit in Dubai. Unlike emission trading systems, XTCC sources high-quality carbon credits from renewable energy, carbon sequestration and avoidance projects that encourage further use of renewable energy. With XTCC's launch, investors can, for the first time, benefit from a dependable, standardised and transparent vehicle to invest in this new asset class.



"XTCC isn't merely an investment; it's a pledge to a sustainable net zero future" said Professor Lisa Wilson, Managing Director of XTCC and a preeminent authority on digital technology, innovation, fintech and blockchain. "By linking investors, retirement mechanisms and project owners, XTCC has created the perfect financial product for circularity in the net zero ecosystem. XTCC liquidity should fuel both growth of new projects and the missing market credibility in the high-quality carbon market."



Professor Wilson added, "Our focus on sourcing high-quality credits from renewable projects that aim for emission avoidance, respect additionality and adhere to UN and industry standards democratises the market. This is how XTCC propels renewable energy innovation and growth.”



Dr Scott Levy, Managing Director at Sustainable Capital, said: "Oil was the commodity of the industrial age; carbon credits should be the commodity of the net zero world – but so far the market has not functioned properly.”



Dr Levy continued, "What sets XTCC apart is confidence through auditability delivered to the regulated capital markets. Investors will be able to see the nature of the high-quality carbon credits with top to bottom provenance and immutability through integration with the award winning Bondstream and ZERO13 platforms. This gives investors credibility from inception to impact and clears the way for eliminating double-counting and greenwashing that have hampered carbon markets in the past."



Hirander Misra, CEO of ZERO13, said, "We’re excited that the ZERO13 platform will support investors of XTCC to tap into a multi-currency universe of carbon credits that are transparent in their provenance and impact. By integrating XTCC's offerings with ZERO13's multi-blockchain -driven trading and settlement network of networks we are also establishing a robust mechanism for climate action that maximises distribution and trust, driving us all towards a net zero future."



Professor Kevin Haines, Head of Social Policy at Sustainable Capital, said, "While many carbon credit schemes have proven to be more smoke and mirrors than substance, XTCC offers a genuine opportunity for change. Through liquidity that incentivises real growth of renewable projects XTCC can be a true catalyst for sustainable, social and environmental progress.”



Key Features of XTCC:



1. Investment Structure: XTCC employs standard institutional documentation, making high-quality voluntary carbon credits easily investable. Available in multiple currencies including USD, GBP, AED, EUR, BTC and ETH

2. Market Access: Through integration with Euroclear, Clearstream, CREST and Austraclear, XTCC can tap into the trillions of dollars of investors daily liquidity to create an efficient market for high-quality carbon credits.

3. Additionality: XTCC only includes high-quality carbon credits which recognise the importance of additionality and co-benefits.

4. Transparency and Authenticity: The collaboration of ZERO13 and BondStream provides investors with confidence of the accountability, provenance and transparency of the carbon credits.

5. Digital Integration: Leveraging the BondStream cap table management system, XTCC connects mainstream capital markets with the digital currency realm, resulting in the first-ever digital and conventional clearable securities with cross-market liquidity.

6. Investment Impact: Funds from XTCC investments provide liquidity to the high-quality carbon credit market. This liquidity closes the gap and should incentivise the development of more renewable energy projects, aligning with global net zero objectives.





About XTCC

XTCC is an investment product for professional investors. XTCC includes investment products that offer a transparent, credible and sustainable avenue for investors to participate in the rapidly expanding high- quality voluntary carbon credits market, closing the gap in the circularity ecosystem that leads to further growth and the development of new renewable energy projects. The XTCC universe includes variants for Solar, Blue Carbon, Biomass, Biogas, Hydro, Wind and Biomethanation.



For more information, visit: http://xtcc.investments

For media enquiries, please contact ir@xtcc.investments



About Sustainable Capital PLC

Sustainable Capital PLC (recognised on the NASDAQ Sustainable Bond Network) is a UK-based green bond issuance platform which offers a flexible, quick to market solution for green and sustainable businesses. Sustainable Capital PLC is a cost-efficient solution for high impact projects which comply with international green bond standards.

For more information, visit: https://www.sustainablecapitalplc.com

For media enquiries, please contact ir@sustainablecapitalplc.com



About ZERO13

ZERO13, a GMEX Group initiative, is an award-winning, automated AI and blockchain-driven international carbon exchange, registry and aggregation hub ecosystem. Accessed as a ‘Platform as a Service’ (PaaS), the ZERO13 Hub offers a distributed point of entry for digital issuance, trading and settlement of carbon credits and real-world assets such as ESG securities.



ZERO13 Hub connects multiple international carbon exchanges, registries, custodians and ESG project owners for supply verification, transparent pricing and real-time settlement. Connections are via APIs and blockchain enabled by the ZERO13 Chain (Pyctor).



For further information on ZERO13, please visit: https://zero13.net

For media enquiries, please contact: alice.ellman-brown@therealizationgroup.com



About Bondstream

BONDSTREAM™ is a proprietary B2B fintech platform, recognised as a Global 100 award-winning solution, filling the gap between CRM systems, Excel and Bloomberg. Designed for issuers in the securities market, the cutting-edge technology improves efficiency of cap table management and distribution channel support. With real-time reconciliation of investments and fees, the platform empowers investors and issuers to make informed decisions while ensuring transparency, security and regulatory compliance.



For further information on BONDSTREAM, please visit: https://bondstream.trade

For media enquiries, please contact info@bondstream.trade



Notice to Journalists – additional quotes



"The is a perfect example of where combining RegTech, LegalTech and FinTech can add value to the real economy. Investment banks have long since forgotten this and it is up to platforms like Al Waseelah and Sustainable Capital to fill the gap of connecting the capital markets with much needed impact investments. The push for net zero is critical and XTCC will play a major role in helping to monetise carbon credits on a global scale. We are delighted to be working with ZERO13 on this market-defining solution. XTCC is the commodity for the green economy."

Dr Scott Levy, Managing Director, Sustainable Capital.



When I am asked for an elevator pitch to describe my career, it is often very difficult to do because as a transformation and ecosystems design specialist I conceptually think big picture and multi-dimensional. XTCC makes the task easier! XTCC epitomises ‘what’s possible’ when there’s a perfect synergy of incredible technology platforms like Bondstream and ZERO13, that utilise the real potential of blockchain with the untapped potential of giving liquidity to verified, high-quality voluntary carbon credits. Structuring green and ethical investment catalyses circularity that will maximise the potential of renewable energy projects and deliver real impact on the SDGs and actively reduce our global carbon footprint. XTCC is the game-changing way to invest by way of regulated securities exchanges, both digital and traditional, into an asset class predicted to grow exponentially by 2030. As the Managing Director of XTCC Investments, I couldn’t be more thrilled to also be working with Hirander Misra and the team from ZERO13 to demonstrate just what’s possible when the best thinkers and doers align to connect project developers with capital markets.

Professor Lisa Wilson, Managing Director, XTCC.