Rhotic Media, the London-based financial content agency, has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to UK social mobility at a major national awards scheme.



The agency received the honour at the UK Social Mobility Awards (SoMos) at a star-studded event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London’s West End on Thursday night (12 October), in a ceremony packed with business leaders, politicians and campaigners.



Rhotic identifies and supports diverse junior talent into financial journalism and marketing specifically through school and college outreach initiatives, paid internships, paid work experience, degree apprenticeships and returner programmes.



The company is a signatory of the Social Mobility Foundation and a member of the 10,000 Black Interns and reboot. diversity initiatives. Over the past 12 months, Rhotic has employed degree apprentices in Essex, London, Kent and Warwickshire.



Joe McGrath, Founder and CEO of Rhotic Media, said: “Developing a social impact strategy within a bootstrapped, small business requires resource commitment and complete buy-in from the entire team.



“In the past year, Rhotic’s colleagues have visited schools and colleges in some of the most deprived areas of the UK, started the careers of several promising individuals from non-traditional backgrounds and worked pro-bono on partnership initiatives to drive the social mobility agenda. We are proud to lead in our sector and are committed to doing more in 2024.”



Elizabeth Pfeuti, Chief Client Officer at Rhotic Media, said: ““As a company, we put a lot of emphasis on the culture of our business, and the development and achievement of our employees.



“We know that our success is the result of a supportive environment that embraces the strengths and diversities of our team, so we are proud to have been named the winner of the Startup category of the Social Mobility Awards.



“We are determined to continue our efforts to give the younger generation real-world experience in the world of financial services, which will benefit not just their careers, but our entire sector.”



The SoMos are open to UK private and public sector organisations, along with universities, schools and colleges that are deemed to be making a meaningful difference in UK social mobility through their business activities.



Rhotic Media, which was founded in 2018, made the finals in the “best start-up” category alongside Snoop, the brand owned by Vanquis Bank, Decipher Cyber, the VR Hive and Copy & TV.



Rhotic previously made the “honour roll” of the awards last year. In 2023, the company redoubled efforts to claim the gong.



For more information contact Joe McGrath on 020 3143 2245.