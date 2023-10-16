Financial Times ranks emlyon business school's Executive MBA 36th worldwide in 2023, up 11 places since 2022



The Executive MBA Ranking 2023, published on October 16, 2023 by the Financial Times, ranks emlyon business school's Executive MBA 36th worldwide. The program stands out for its focus on the environment, society & governance, carbon footprint and participant profile.



emlyon business school's Executive MBA continues to climb, gaining 11 places compared to 2022, and particularly shines on differentiating criteria in line with the school's mission:



- Professional experience (5th worldwide): emlyon Executive MBA participants have high-quality profiles and solid professional experience (seniority, seniority, international careers).



- Environmental, social & governance (ESG) criteria (ranked 11th worldwide): in order to strengthen participants' skills in anticipating and meeting the challenges of the ecological transition, social sustainability and ethics, social and environmental commitment permeates all program modules (strategy, finance, leadership, supply chain, marketing and communications, etc.), according to the SDGs Inside methodology, based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.



- Carbon footprint (14th worldwide): the carbon footprint is calculated on the basis of the zero target year for carbon emissions set by the school, and a publicly accessible carbon audit report.



For Christine Baldy-Ngayo, Associate Dean of Executive Education at emlyon business school, "This result testifies to our collective commitment to training and supporting, throughout their lives, enlightened executives and leaders who effectively transform their organizations for a fairer, more caring society that respects the planet. This ranking is recognition of the strength of the Executive MBA program, of our talented participants and alumni, of our world-class faculty, and of our teams of excellence."







About the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking



The Financial Times rankings independently assess Executive MBAs worldwide. This ranking is based on two sources: data from an independent survey of EMBA graduates who had graduated three years earlier (55% of the overall ranking) and data provided by the schools, concerning the program, faculty and school (45% of the overall ranking). Methodology and results



About emlyon business school:



Founded in 1872 by the CCI de Lyon, emlyon business school welcomes 9,050 students of 125 nationalities on 6 campuses around the world (Lyon-Écully, Saint-Étienne, Shanghai, Paris, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai). emlyon relies on a Faculty of 166 international professors and researchers and a network of 200 academic partners around the globe to offer learning paths of excellence and openness to the world. The School has a community of 41,700 graduates in 130 countries. A Mission company since July 2021, emlyon's raison d'être is to: "to train and provide lifelong support to enlightened individuals who effectively transform organizations for a society that is more just, supportive and respectful of the planet". Its early-makers pedagogy closely links action and reflection. It places the hybridization of skills and social responsibility at the heart of its training programs, bringing together the best of the socio-economic and academic worlds.



www.em-lyon.com







