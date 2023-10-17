Unitree Robotics, a Pioneer in Quadruped and Humanoid Robots, Joins Forces with iRed, the UK’s Leading Robotic Drone Service Provider, to Bring Cutting-Edge Robotic Solutions to Various Industries Across the United Kingdom.



[Portsmouth, October 12th, 2023] — Unitree Robotics, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance quadruped and humanoid robots, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with iRed Limited, a Volatus Aerospace company, to facilitate the sales and distribution of their advanced robotic solutions across the United Kingdom.



Unitree Robotics has been at the forefront of robotic innovation, becoming the world's first company to initiate the public retail of high-performance quadruped robots. With a strong foundation in research and innovation, Unitree's robots, known for their strength, agility, and versatility, can mimic the movements of animals, navigating various terrains with ease. The imminent launch of their first universal humanoid robot is set to revolutionise the field of advanced robotics.



iRed Limited, renowned as the UK’s premier robotic drone service provider, brings two decades of unparalleled service, support, and established relationships with key educational institutions and industries to this partnership. This collaboration is poised to significantly enhance Unitree’s rapid expansion in the UK market.



“This partnership with Unitree is a strategic move towards expanding our global footprint and bringing our advanced robotic solutions to diverse industries in the UK,” said Tim Mammatt, Director of Strategy for iRed Limited. “We are excited to explore the myriad of possibilities and applications that Unitree’s robots can offer across various sectors, including emergency rescue missions, public safety patrols, and last-mile courier deliveries.”



The collaboration between Unitree Robotics and iRed is not only a win for both organisations but is also anticipated to be advantageous for numerous enterprises and industries across the UK. The advanced robotic solutions, with applications ranging from exploring dangerous terrains and conducting rescue missions in emergency situations to ensuring public safety through security patrols, are set to redefine operational capabilities in various sectors.



For more information about Unitree Robotics and their innovative solutions, visit Unitree’s website. To explore purchasing options and learn more about the available robotic solutions in the UK, visit iRed’s store, email hello@ired.co.uk, or call the iRed support team at 01243 370 296.



About Unitree Robotics



Unitree Robotics is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of quadruped and humanoid robots, dedicated to providing robotic solutions to various industries worldwide. With a robust foundation in research and innovation, Unitree has become synonymous with high-performance robots that boast strength, agility, and versatility, navigating different terrains with unparalleled stability.



About iRed Limited



iRed Limited, a Volatus Aerospace company, stands as the UK’s leading robotic and drone solutions provider, offering industry-leading service and consistent support for over two decades. iRed has established a robust presence across multiple verticals and industries, leveraging its expertise and existing relationships to provide innovative robotic and drone solutions across the UK.



