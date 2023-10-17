Interact Contact Centres is delighted to announce that it has won Large Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023 at this year’s Northern Contact Centre Awards. Recognising Interact for its dedication to delivering outstanding customer experiences.



The Awards acknowledge and reward the highest level of contact centre performance across the Northern region and are a celebration of the very best, rewarding those whose achievements truly stand out.



Interact was named Large Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023, having shown the highly successful relationships that it has built with its clients. It was able to clearly demonstrate the effective and professional delivery of outstanding customer contact services, alongside a community focused and inclusive company culture.



For this category, the Award judges were looking for companies that could demonstrate effective and professional delivery of a range of contact centre services, as well as strong client relationships and transparency.



Neil Barber, Managing Director for Interact, said: “Having been recognised for the second time this year as Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023 is truly phenomenal. This is an incredible achievement for our team, as it’s great to get recognition for the excellent services they provide for our clients and their customers. I’m exceptionally proud of the team we’ve built and what they’ve achieved.”



Jane Thomas, Managing Director for the Northern Contact Centre Awards, said: “A huge congratulations to the Interact team. It is a fantastic achievement to be recognised as Large Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023. Interact’s team truly stood out for its highly successful long-term client partnerships and focus on customer excellence.”



The Northern Contact Centre Awards are recognised as the benchmark of excellence for the contact centre industry across the region. The awards acknowledge and reward the highest level of contact centre performance with a prestigious, glittering dinner and awards ceremony.



About Interact Contact Centres:



Interact is a multi-award-winning UK customer experience outsourcer, offering digital messaging & chat, sales, retention, customer service and loyalty programmes. Since its inception in 2011, it has partnered with some of the leading brands to deliver exceptional customer service and powerful sales channels. The Company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond Upon Thames.



To learn more, visit us at https://www.interactcc.com.



Contact Press Office – Kellie Hather, 07919 893563, kellie.hather@interactcc.com