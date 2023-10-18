CloudPay achieves Star Performer and Major Contender status in Everest Group’s 2023 Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) PEAK Matrix® Assessments



ANDOVER, UK – 19 October 2023 - CloudPay, the global leader in employee pay solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a Star Performer in EMEA and a Major Contender in the Everest Group Global and Regional Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessments for 2023.



CloudPay's recognition as a Star Performer is testament to the exceptional year-on-year growth and market impact the company has achieved in the past year. Star Performers are only awarded to the providers with the highest year-over-year improvements and impact in today’s market – therefore underpinning the unwavering commitment to meeting customer needs across Payroll, Payments, and Pay On-Demand with The Modern Pay Experience. As a Major Contender, it emphasises our significant investments in automation, integrations, and technology, empowering customers to transform their business operations, gain unique competitive insights, and strategically manage their global payroll.



Nick Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at CloudPay, stated: "This recognition highlights the substantial innovation and value we offer our clients and the market. It reflects the hard work and commitment our employees have devoted to modernising the global payroll experience, be it through our integrated payment solution or ongoing investments in product development and technologies. Today, our clients worldwide benefit from our solutions, ensuring precise and timely payments for their employees, regardless of their location."



Samarth Kapur, Practice Director at Everest Group commented: ““The payroll market has rapidly evolved to adapt to blurring geographical borders and changing employee expectations. CloudPay's focus on creating a unified experience by tying together payroll, payments, and earned wage access, on a global scale, aligns well with these changing dynamics and has created a strong differentiation in the market. This distinction, coupled with its robust technology roadmap, and continuous efforts to modernize payroll has helped CloudPay to emerge as a Star Performer in Everest Group’s EMEA Multi-country Payroll (MCP) solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, whilst solidifying its position as a Major Contender on the Global and regional assessments.”



Everest Group's annual MCP Solutions PEAK Matrix® offers an impartial, data-driven evaluation of service and technology providers, assessing their overall capabilities and market influence across various global service sectors. The 2023 report has assessed 27 MCP providers and positioned them on the MCP Solutions PEAK Matrix® as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on their market impact and vision & capability.



CloudPay has been consistently recognised by Everest Group as a Major Contender in the PEAK Matrix Assessment for over 10 years.

