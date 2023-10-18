In an era marked by persistent global health challenges, air up®, a pioneering force in sustainable hydration, has joined the Global Health Campaign. This initiative, aimed at addressing urgent health concerns, aligns with the World Health Organization's (WHO) identification of various health issues, including diabetes, as significant contributors to global mortality rates. As these challenges continue to affect communities worldwide, air up® is proactively committing to confront them head-on.



Recent data reveals a concerning trend: sugar consumption per person has increased from 30g per person in the 1970s to a staggering 50g per person in 2022. These figures strongly contrast with the WHO's recommendation that daily sugar intake should be less than 25g per person, constituting less than 10% of daily calorie consumption. This translates to an ideal daily intake of no more than the equivalent of six sugar cubes. Nowadays, consuming just one can of soda already exceeds the recommended daily sugar intake, even before eating anything else.



As a company dedicated to reducing sugary drink consumption, air up® is uniquely positioned to contribute significantly to this global health initiative. Their innovative product, which infuses water with flavor through scent alone, encourages individuals to drink more water and enjoy their favorite flavors without any added sugar. This approach seamlessly aligns with the promotion of a health-conscious diet.



air up®'s participation in the Global Health Campaign aims to leverage their innovative technology and commitment to sustainability to empower individuals to make healthier choices. By making hydration more enjoyable and accessible, air up® seeks to motivate people to stay hydrated and adopt healthier dietary habits. Furthermore, by advocating for the use of reusable bottles, air up® is not only benefiting individuals but also contributing to a cleaner and healthier planet.



Lena Jüngst, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist of air up, emphasizes, "After all, drinking tap water is and remains the most sustainable solution! However, many people struggle to consume the recommended amount of water simply because they don't enjoy the taste of plain water, or rather, the lack of it. For those individuals, we have introduced an entirely new category in the beverage segment with our fragrance-based drinking system: flavorful, additives-free, sugar-free, and nonsense-free. Unlike other flavored beverages such as infused water, air up® separates the flavor from the water, based on the physiological phenomenon of retronasal smelling."



About air up:

air up® is the German company behind the world’s first refillable scent-based drinking system that flavors water through scent alone. Since its launch in Europe in July 2019, air up® has raised more than EUR 60M over two funding rounds, and has grown into a company that operates in 11 countries including the U.S. The scale-up counts more than 300 employees all over the globe and enjoys a customer base of its innovative scent-based drinking system in the millions. The managing directors of air up GmbH include Christian Hauth (CEO), Jannis Koppitz (CEO), Magdalena Jüngst (CCO), Simon Nüesch (CMO), Tim Jäger (Chief of Research and Development), and Tobias Klostermann (SVP Supply Chain & Logistics).



Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com