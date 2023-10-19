A new short film narrated by actor, comedian, broadcaster and international disability rights activist Liz Carr is released today, kicking off a new campaign to transform how people think and feel about social care.



Commissioned by the #SocialCareFuture movement, the star of Marvel’s Loki 2 and The Witcher warns that ‘without big changes to the way we think about social care, we and the people we care about face losing control of our lives and contact with the people and things that make our lives worthwhile.’



Liz says: “I am thrilled to support this movement – everyone should have the right to live in a place they call home with the people and things that we love, in communities where we look out for one another, doing things that matter to us. I hope everyone can get behind calling for a brighter #SocialCareFuture.”



The campaign calls for greater investment by central government in growing these and other innovative approaches like community micro-enterprises and personal assistance, as well as the adoption of different behaviours and practices by local councils, in partnership with the people and communities they serve.



Anna Severwright, a convener of the Social Care Future movement, who herself draws on social care to live her life says:



”Social care isn’t just under-resourced, it’s also under-imagined. That is getting in the way of growing the care and support we and our families need and deserve. Progress depends on shifting how the public thinks and feels about social care and on building stronger support for investment and reform. The public must see social care as more relevant to themselves and their families, more valuable to the wider community, and feel more optimistic about the potential for change for it to get greater investment.”



Dr Anna Dixon, who chaired the Archbishops Commission on Reimagining Care says:



”Our commission concluded that without a shift in public attitudes both to care and to those who draw on care or support to live our lives, then much needed investment and reform will continue to elude us. I’m pleased to see Social Care Future lead the way in striving to positively shift how the wider public imagines and feels about social care and its importance to everyone in society.”



The film is premiering in Manchester at a gathering to mark the 5th anniversary of the movement and is available to watch at https://bit.ly/SCFLiz



ENDS



Notes to editors:



The film was directed by multi-award-winning filmmaker and creative director Yoav Segal and made by Battlecat Studios.



#SocialCareFuture (www.socialcarefuture.org.uk) is an influential group of disabled people, campaigners, providers and organisations that are committed changing public attitudes to social care. hosted by the registered charity In Control Partnerships and convened on a voluntary, unpaid basis by Anna Severwright, Julie Stansfield, Martin Routledge and Neil Crowther.



Their strategy was published earlier in 2023: A movement for gloriously ordinary lives.



Neil Crowther crowtherconsulting@gmail.com Tel 07876 797656 /

Jaimee Lewis Jaimee.lewis@btinternet.com Tel 07545 973 585