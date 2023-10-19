Promperu will be hosting 30% more Peruvian Travel Companies at WTM this year, sharing a world of wonder with you…



But first, take a moment and relax with us at the Peru on-site bar, stand 210 & 310, where you’ll be able to sample for yourself, the true taste of Peru. And second, don’t miss out on…



PRESS FAM Trips - PERU 2024: If you would like to be considered for a place on the Peru 2024 Fam trips, please complete an application form and book an appointment to see us at the stand. We look forward to meeting you!



Peru is a paradise of natural beauty, ancient civilizations and cultural treasures. Its diverse ecosystems of the snow-capped Andes, dense Amazon rainforest and golden Pacific coast are on everyone’s travel hotlist. Follow the Inca trails on foot or by luxury train to sacred Machu Picchu. Trek to the lost city of Choquequirao, hidden deep in the Salkantay Mountains. Catch sight of an Andean condor in the Colca Canyon - one of the world’s deepest. Immerse yourself in the bamboo forests of the Madre de Dios to see the spectacled bear and the jaguar. Delight in Peru’s famed culinary fusion at some of the world’s top restaurants!



Sustainable ecotourism for a brighter future: Take part in Amazon conservation projects in Tambopata National Reserve or help preserve Peru’s historical and cultural legacy by engaging with local communities caring for the Inca trails. These are just two examples of how Peru balances tourism and a fragile environment without sacrificing the magic. Discover the amazing biodiversity of more than 1800 species of birds, over 300 mammals, nearly 500 types of reptiles and amphibians, and many thousands of plant species - some found nowhere else on the planet.



Four million square kilometers of jungle cover some 60% of Peru, equating to three-quarters of the USA in size. With only 6% of the population here, there is more than enough pristine rainforest for you and the diverse wildlife to enjoy.



For the adventurer or nature lover, activity at your own pace: Whether trekking in the Andes over ice-capped volcanoes, rafting on the Urubamba River, surfing the longest left hand break off Peru’s northern coast, cruising on the Amazon to the next nature reserve, sand boarding in Huacachina, exploring the archaeology of UNESCO World Heritage Sites or enjoying La Fiesta de la Candelaria, held on the shores of Lake Titicaca, you are guaranteed an unforgettable experience. The Fiesta brings together visitors from all over the world eager to appreciate indigenous and colonial traditions translated into choreography and dance. And for nature lovers some of the many wonders you may encounter along the way include Andean llamas, alpacas and vicunas, rare turtles, Humboldt penguins and bottlenose dolphins, howler monkeys and spectacled bears.



World class gastronomy with a Peruvian flavor: Find out why Lima has not one but three of the ‘Best Restaurants in the World’. In fact, Virgilio Martinez’s restaurant, Central has been crowned No 1 in the world in 2023! Peru is recognized as one of the world’s finest producers of chocolate, coffee, exotic fruits and drinks and Lima’s most iconic dishes include ceviche and tiradito, as well as Peru’s national cocktail – the pisco sour. With more than five thousand years of history, Peruvian cuisine demonstrates the influences of its many settlers – Spanish, African, Chinese, Japanese and Italian, among others.



Photo Competition 2023

We will also be running a photo competition ‘Peru - a picture speaks a thousand words’ details of which will be announced at WTM.



About PROMPERU

As an independent division of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, PROMPERU is a government promotion agency, connecting both public and private initiatives, whose mission is to promote a competitive and diversified offer of products and services with the highest quality standards suitable for the international markets. PROMPERU carries out a wide range of activities related to trade, investment, and tourism promotion, focused on those linked with the expansion of businesses in foreign markets, the generation of job opportunities and spreading the image of Peru as an exporting country and an attractive investment and tourist destination https://www.peru.travel/en



- ENDS -



Notes to editors:

For hi-res images, more information, FAM trip applications or to arrange an interview please contact:

Michèle Lucato

M: 0044 7771 862 008

E: m.lucato@wonderberry.co.uk





WTM 2023 – Peru Exhibitors



AMAZON EXPLORAMA LODGES

Nature, Sustainability, Adventure, Birdwatching, Culture, Wildlife

Pamela Buccur

General Manager

(+51) 965 995 896

(+51) 947 549 089

pam@explorama.com

marisol@explorama.com

https://explorama.com/

ANDEAN ADVENTURES PERU

Tailor-made, Luxury, Gastronomy, Culture, Nature, Sustainability, Adventure

Raul Medina Yabar

Founder & General Manager

(+51) 984 948 055

raulmedina@andeanadventuresperu.com

www.andeanadventuresperu.com

AQUA EXPEDITIONS

Nature, Birdwatching, Wildlife

Maximiliano Campos

Regional Sale Manager

(+44) 746 739 0486

mcampos@aquaexpeditions.com

www.aquaexpeditions.com



ARANWA HOTELS RESORTS & SPAS

Luxury Hotels, Nature, Gastronomy, Culture, Wellness

Rosana Martinez Cayo

Director of Sales & Marketing

(+51) 994 201 811

rmartinez@aranwahotels.com

www.aranwahotels.com



BRAIDY WONDERS - TUCANO PERU TRAVEL BOUTIQUE

Nature, Adventure, Wellness, Luxury, MICE, Honeymoon, Culture and History, Family, Cruises, Culinary, Camping & Glamping, Accommodation.

Veronica Napuri Peirano

Sales Manager

info@braidywonders.com

veronica@tucanoperu.com

www.tucanoperu.com



EL REFUGIO D'ELISE

Nature, Culture, Sustainability

Emilie Postigo Oillic

Manager

(+51) 959 603 753

epostigo@refugiohotelcolca.com

www.delisehoteles.com/hoteles/el-refugio/



DOMIRUTH PERU TRAVEL

Culture & History, Archaeology, Adventure, Culinary/Gastronomy, Luxury, Birdwatching, Wildlife & Nature.

Martin Harbaum

(+51) 998 033 553

(+51) 966 649 653

mharbaum@domiruth.com

jossy.gil@domiruth.com

www.domiruthperutravel.com/es/



HOTELES HACIENDA DEL PERU

Hotels, Adventure, Nature, Sustainability

Paul Palacios

Commercial Manager

(+51) 997 560 771

paul_palacios@hhp.com.pe

www.hhp.com.pe





HOLIDAY INN LIMA MIRAFLORES

Hotels, Adventure, Gastronomy, Culture, Sustainability

Liliana Barrera Fuerman

Sales Manager

(+51) 932 392 686

liliana.barrera@ihg.com

www.ihg.com



IBEROSTAR SELECTION MIRAFLORES

Hotel, Sustainability

Fiorella Hernandez Reátegui

Tour & Travel Key Account Manager

(+51) 971 772 449

fiorella.hernandez@iberostar.com

www.iberostar.com



INCA RAIL

Culture, Adventure, Luxury

Gonzalo Osorio Ponce

Jorge Delgado Ortega

Commercial Director

(+51) 987 802 767

(+51) 964 194 362

gosorio@incarail.com

jdelgado@incarail.com

www.incarail.com/en/



INCA ROUTE

Gastronomy, Culture, Nature, Service, Adventure, Accommodation

Maria Bellatin Caillaux

General Manager

(+51) 995 829 082

info@incaroute.com

www.incaroute.com





KICHWA PERU

Culture & History, Archaeology, Gastronomy, Adventure, Sustainability, Tailor-made

Juan Mendoza Arredondo - Director

Patricia Gutiérrez Ríos - Delegada

Sales Specialist

(+51) 946 589 572

(+51) 993 012 199

sales@kichwaperu.com.pe

juanjose@kichwaperu.com.pe

www.kichwaperu.com.pe



LATIN AMERICAN TRIPS

Luxury, Culture & History, Archaeology, Birdwatching, Sustainability, Wildlife & Nature

Giovanna Pérez Sánchez

General Manager

(+51) 946 068 386

gperez@latinamericantrips.com

www.latinamericantrips.com



LIBERTADOR HOTELS, RESORTS & SPAS

Luxury, Sustainability, Nature

Antonio Villarroel

Director of Sales & Marketing

(+51) 997 583 146

avillarroel@libertador.com.pe

www.libertador.com.pe



LIMATOURS

Culture & History, Archaeology, Adventure, Culinary/Gastronomy, Luxury, Birdwatching, Wildlife & Nature

Anny Escobar Castro

Key Account Manager – Europe

(+51) 993 502 881

(+51) 997575678

aec@limatours.com.pe

www.limatours.com.pe

MAVA TRAVEL PERU

Adventure, Culture & History, Archaeology, Gastronomy, Nature, Sustainability, Luxury

Alicia Huarca Castañeda

President & Founder

(+51) 989 111 244

(+51) 1 452 288 6

gerencia@mavatravel.com.pe

www.mavatravel.com.pe



NASSF TRAVEL

Responsible Tourism, Nature, Culture, Sustainability, Birdwatching, Accommodation

Liccet Suarez Amapanqui

General Manager

(+51) 971 881 685

liccet@nassftravel.com

www.nassftravel.com



PERU A TRAVEL

Luxury, Culture, Adventure, Sustainability, Nature, Tailor-made, Personalised travel, Honeymoon, Photography, Birdwatching

Rosario Torrejon de Santander

Commercial Manager

(+51) 984 109 361

(+51) 1 310 825 2

charo@peruatravel.com

www.peruatravel.com



PERU JAMUY TRAVEL

Luxury, Culture, Adventure, Sustainability, Nature

Jose Aroni Lope

Manager

(+51) 932 423 442

gerencia@perujamuytravel.com

www.perujamuytravel.com



PERU QUALITY TOURS

Immersion Tourism, Honeymoon and Romantic Getaways, Guided Tours & Excursions, Transportation Services, Customised Services, Activities & Excursions, Tour Packages, Accommodation Reservations, Ground Transportation, Sustainability Community-Based Rural Tourism, Luxury, Tailor-made, Gastronomy, Nature.

Roberto D'Amico

Founder

(+51) 962 708 155

peruqualitytours@gmail.com

www.peruqualitytours.com



PERU RAIL

Luxury, Culture, Adventure

Antonella Maggi Quintana

Director of Sales and Marketing

(+51) 1 625 4848

amaggi@perurail.com

www.perurail.com



PERUVIAN SACRED

Nature, Birdwatching, Customised Services

Alcira Condori Cachi

General Manager

(+51) 984 766 438

alcira@peruviansacred.com

www.peruviansacred.com



PERUVIAN SOUL

Tailor-made, Luxury, Gastronomy, Culture, Nature, Sustainability

Nicholas Cino Barreda

General Manager

(+51) 999 118 615

ncino@peruviansoul.com

www.peruviansoul.com



PURE! PERU

Tailor-made, Luxury, Gastronomy, Culture & History, Nature, Sustainability, Adventure, Wellness, MICE.

Fiorella Freyre Armestar

Country Manager

(+51) 985 591 968

(+51) 124 175 37

fiorella@pure-peru.com

www.pure-travelgroup.com



SETOURS HANDCRAFTED JOURNEYS

Tailor-Made, Sustainability, Luxury, Cultural, Adventure, Gastronomy, Nature

Heddy de Vilchez

CEO & Founder

(+51) 1 202 4620

heidy.vilchez@setours.com

www.setours.com



SOUTH AMERICAN TOURS DEL PERU

Culture, Luxury, Nature, Gastronomy

Diana Spehn

CEO

(+51) 989 307 764

(+51) 1 706 426 5

dspehn@southamericantours.com

www.southamericantours.com



SATS PERU

Personalised Travel, Luxury, Adventure, Nature, Wildlife, Community-based Tourism, Family, Culinary Experiences, Cultural, Honeymoon, Photography, Bespoke Travel experiences, Unusual.

Paola Bos-Olivares Huarcaya

Sales Manager

(+31) 650 597 357

(+51) 984 741 340

paola@satsperu.com

www.perureizen.net



SUN GATE TOURS

Tailor-made, Luxury, Adventure, Nature, Wildlife, Community-based Tourism, Gastronomy, Cultural, Sustainability, Trekking/Camping

David Quispe Quispe

Commercial Manager

(+51) 984 711 874

david@sungatetours.com

www.sungatetours.com





VIRACOCHA TURISMO INTERNACIONAL

Wildlife and Nature, Luxury, Archaeology/Culture, Adventure, Gastronomy

Liliana Merino - CEO

Nelly Huamán

CEO

(+51) 993 510 640

liliana@viracocha.com.pe

nelly@viracocha.com.pe

www.viracocha.com.pe