Peru Ramps up its Presence at World Travel Market 2023
Promperu will be hosting 30% more Peruvian Travel Companies at WTM this year, sharing a world of wonder with you…
But first, take a moment and relax with us at the Peru on-site bar, stand 210 & 310, where you’ll be able to sample for yourself, the true taste of Peru. And second, don’t miss out on…
PRESS FAM Trips - PERU 2024: If you would like to be considered for a place on the Peru 2024 Fam trips, please complete an application form and book an appointment to see us at the stand. We look forward to meeting you!
Peru is a paradise of natural beauty, ancient civilizations and cultural treasures. Its diverse ecosystems of the snow-capped Andes, dense Amazon rainforest and golden Pacific coast are on everyone’s travel hotlist. Follow the Inca trails on foot or by luxury train to sacred Machu Picchu. Trek to the lost city of Choquequirao, hidden deep in the Salkantay Mountains. Catch sight of an Andean condor in the Colca Canyon - one of the world’s deepest. Immerse yourself in the bamboo forests of the Madre de Dios to see the spectacled bear and the jaguar. Delight in Peru’s famed culinary fusion at some of the world’s top restaurants!
Sustainable ecotourism for a brighter future: Take part in Amazon conservation projects in Tambopata National Reserve or help preserve Peru’s historical and cultural legacy by engaging with local communities caring for the Inca trails. These are just two examples of how Peru balances tourism and a fragile environment without sacrificing the magic. Discover the amazing biodiversity of more than 1800 species of birds, over 300 mammals, nearly 500 types of reptiles and amphibians, and many thousands of plant species - some found nowhere else on the planet.
Four million square kilometers of jungle cover some 60% of Peru, equating to three-quarters of the USA in size. With only 6% of the population here, there is more than enough pristine rainforest for you and the diverse wildlife to enjoy.
For the adventurer or nature lover, activity at your own pace: Whether trekking in the Andes over ice-capped volcanoes, rafting on the Urubamba River, surfing the longest left hand break off Peru’s northern coast, cruising on the Amazon to the next nature reserve, sand boarding in Huacachina, exploring the archaeology of UNESCO World Heritage Sites or enjoying La Fiesta de la Candelaria, held on the shores of Lake Titicaca, you are guaranteed an unforgettable experience. The Fiesta brings together visitors from all over the world eager to appreciate indigenous and colonial traditions translated into choreography and dance. And for nature lovers some of the many wonders you may encounter along the way include Andean llamas, alpacas and vicunas, rare turtles, Humboldt penguins and bottlenose dolphins, howler monkeys and spectacled bears.
World class gastronomy with a Peruvian flavor: Find out why Lima has not one but three of the ‘Best Restaurants in the World’. In fact, Virgilio Martinez’s restaurant, Central has been crowned No 1 in the world in 2023! Peru is recognized as one of the world’s finest producers of chocolate, coffee, exotic fruits and drinks and Lima’s most iconic dishes include ceviche and tiradito, as well as Peru’s national cocktail – the pisco sour. With more than five thousand years of history, Peruvian cuisine demonstrates the influences of its many settlers – Spanish, African, Chinese, Japanese and Italian, among others.
Photo Competition 2023
We will also be running a photo competition ‘Peru - a picture speaks a thousand words’ details of which will be announced at WTM.
About PROMPERU
As an independent division of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, PROMPERU is a government promotion agency, connecting both public and private initiatives, whose mission is to promote a competitive and diversified offer of products and services with the highest quality standards suitable for the international markets. PROMPERU carries out a wide range of activities related to trade, investment, and tourism promotion, focused on those linked with the expansion of businesses in foreign markets, the generation of job opportunities and spreading the image of Peru as an exporting country and an attractive investment and tourist destination https://www.peru.travel/en
Michèle Lucato
M: 0044 7771 862 008
E: m.lucato@wonderberry.co.uk
WTM 2023 – Peru Exhibitors
AMAZON EXPLORAMA LODGES
Nature, Sustainability, Adventure, Birdwatching, Culture, Wildlife
Pamela Buccur
General Manager
(+51) 965 995 896
(+51) 947 549 089
pam@explorama.com
marisol@explorama.com
https://explorama.com/
ANDEAN ADVENTURES PERU
Tailor-made, Luxury, Gastronomy, Culture, Nature, Sustainability, Adventure
Raul Medina Yabar
Founder & General Manager
(+51) 984 948 055
raulmedina@andeanadventuresperu.com
www.andeanadventuresperu.com
AQUA EXPEDITIONS
Nature, Birdwatching, Wildlife
Maximiliano Campos
Regional Sale Manager
(+44) 746 739 0486
mcampos@aquaexpeditions.com
www.aquaexpeditions.com
ARANWA HOTELS RESORTS & SPAS
Luxury Hotels, Nature, Gastronomy, Culture, Wellness
Rosana Martinez Cayo
Director of Sales & Marketing
(+51) 994 201 811
rmartinez@aranwahotels.com
www.aranwahotels.com
BRAIDY WONDERS - TUCANO PERU TRAVEL BOUTIQUE
Nature, Adventure, Wellness, Luxury, MICE, Honeymoon, Culture and History, Family, Cruises, Culinary, Camping & Glamping, Accommodation.
Veronica Napuri Peirano
Sales Manager
info@braidywonders.com
veronica@tucanoperu.com
www.tucanoperu.com
EL REFUGIO D'ELISE
Nature, Culture, Sustainability
Emilie Postigo Oillic
Manager
(+51) 959 603 753
epostigo@refugiohotelcolca.com
www.delisehoteles.com/hoteles/el-refugio/
DOMIRUTH PERU TRAVEL
Culture & History, Archaeology, Adventure, Culinary/Gastronomy, Luxury, Birdwatching, Wildlife & Nature.
Martin Harbaum
(+51) 998 033 553
(+51) 966 649 653
mharbaum@domiruth.com
jossy.gil@domiruth.com
www.domiruthperutravel.com/es/
HOTELES HACIENDA DEL PERU
Hotels, Adventure, Nature, Sustainability
Paul Palacios
Commercial Manager
(+51) 997 560 771
paul_palacios@hhp.com.pe
www.hhp.com.pe
HOLIDAY INN LIMA MIRAFLORES
Hotels, Adventure, Gastronomy, Culture, Sustainability
Liliana Barrera Fuerman
Sales Manager
(+51) 932 392 686
liliana.barrera@ihg.com
www.ihg.com
IBEROSTAR SELECTION MIRAFLORES
Hotel, Sustainability
Fiorella Hernandez Reátegui
Tour & Travel Key Account Manager
(+51) 971 772 449
fiorella.hernandez@iberostar.com
www.iberostar.com
INCA RAIL
Culture, Adventure, Luxury
Gonzalo Osorio Ponce
Jorge Delgado Ortega
Commercial Director
(+51) 987 802 767
(+51) 964 194 362
gosorio@incarail.com
jdelgado@incarail.com
www.incarail.com/en/
INCA ROUTE
Gastronomy, Culture, Nature, Service, Adventure, Accommodation
Maria Bellatin Caillaux
General Manager
(+51) 995 829 082
info@incaroute.com
www.incaroute.com
KICHWA PERU
Culture & History, Archaeology, Gastronomy, Adventure, Sustainability, Tailor-made
Juan Mendoza Arredondo - Director
Patricia Gutiérrez Ríos - Delegada
Sales Specialist
(+51) 946 589 572
(+51) 993 012 199
sales@kichwaperu.com.pe
juanjose@kichwaperu.com.pe
www.kichwaperu.com.pe
LATIN AMERICAN TRIPS
Luxury, Culture & History, Archaeology, Birdwatching, Sustainability, Wildlife & Nature
Giovanna Pérez Sánchez
General Manager
(+51) 946 068 386
gperez@latinamericantrips.com
www.latinamericantrips.com
LIBERTADOR HOTELS, RESORTS & SPAS
Luxury, Sustainability, Nature
Antonio Villarroel
Director of Sales & Marketing
(+51) 997 583 146
avillarroel@libertador.com.pe
www.libertador.com.pe
LIMATOURS
Culture & History, Archaeology, Adventure, Culinary/Gastronomy, Luxury, Birdwatching, Wildlife & Nature
Anny Escobar Castro
Key Account Manager – Europe
(+51) 993 502 881
(+51) 997575678
aec@limatours.com.pe
www.limatours.com.pe
MAVA TRAVEL PERU
Adventure, Culture & History, Archaeology, Gastronomy, Nature, Sustainability, Luxury
Alicia Huarca Castañeda
President & Founder
(+51) 989 111 244
(+51) 1 452 288 6
gerencia@mavatravel.com.pe
www.mavatravel.com.pe
NASSF TRAVEL
Responsible Tourism, Nature, Culture, Sustainability, Birdwatching, Accommodation
Liccet Suarez Amapanqui
General Manager
(+51) 971 881 685
liccet@nassftravel.com
www.nassftravel.com
PERU A TRAVEL
Luxury, Culture, Adventure, Sustainability, Nature, Tailor-made, Personalised travel, Honeymoon, Photography, Birdwatching
Rosario Torrejon de Santander
Commercial Manager
(+51) 984 109 361
(+51) 1 310 825 2
charo@peruatravel.com
www.peruatravel.com
PERU JAMUY TRAVEL
Luxury, Culture, Adventure, Sustainability, Nature
Jose Aroni Lope
Manager
(+51) 932 423 442
gerencia@perujamuytravel.com
www.perujamuytravel.com
PERU QUALITY TOURS
Immersion Tourism, Honeymoon and Romantic Getaways, Guided Tours & Excursions, Transportation Services, Customised Services, Activities & Excursions, Tour Packages, Accommodation Reservations, Ground Transportation, Sustainability Community-Based Rural Tourism, Luxury, Tailor-made, Gastronomy, Nature.
Roberto D'Amico
Founder
(+51) 962 708 155
peruqualitytours@gmail.com
www.peruqualitytours.com
PERU RAIL
Luxury, Culture, Adventure
Antonella Maggi Quintana
Director of Sales and Marketing
(+51) 1 625 4848
amaggi@perurail.com
www.perurail.com
PERUVIAN SACRED
Nature, Birdwatching, Customised Services
Alcira Condori Cachi
General Manager
(+51) 984 766 438
alcira@peruviansacred.com
www.peruviansacred.com
PERUVIAN SOUL
Tailor-made, Luxury, Gastronomy, Culture, Nature, Sustainability
Nicholas Cino Barreda
General Manager
(+51) 999 118 615
ncino@peruviansoul.com
www.peruviansoul.com
PURE! PERU
Tailor-made, Luxury, Gastronomy, Culture & History, Nature, Sustainability, Adventure, Wellness, MICE.
Fiorella Freyre Armestar
Country Manager
(+51) 985 591 968
(+51) 124 175 37
fiorella@pure-peru.com
www.pure-travelgroup.com
SETOURS HANDCRAFTED JOURNEYS
Tailor-Made, Sustainability, Luxury, Cultural, Adventure, Gastronomy, Nature
Heddy de Vilchez
CEO & Founder
(+51) 1 202 4620
heidy.vilchez@setours.com
www.setours.com
SOUTH AMERICAN TOURS DEL PERU
Culture, Luxury, Nature, Gastronomy
Diana Spehn
CEO
(+51) 989 307 764
(+51) 1 706 426 5
dspehn@southamericantours.com
www.southamericantours.com
SATS PERU
Personalised Travel, Luxury, Adventure, Nature, Wildlife, Community-based Tourism, Family, Culinary Experiences, Cultural, Honeymoon, Photography, Bespoke Travel experiences, Unusual.
Paola Bos-Olivares Huarcaya
Sales Manager
(+31) 650 597 357
(+51) 984 741 340
paola@satsperu.com
www.perureizen.net
SUN GATE TOURS
Tailor-made, Luxury, Adventure, Nature, Wildlife, Community-based Tourism, Gastronomy, Cultural, Sustainability, Trekking/Camping
David Quispe Quispe
Commercial Manager
(+51) 984 711 874
david@sungatetours.com
www.sungatetours.com
VIRACOCHA TURISMO INTERNACIONAL
Wildlife and Nature, Luxury, Archaeology/Culture, Adventure, Gastronomy
Liliana Merino - CEO
Nelly Huamán
CEO
(+51) 993 510 640
liliana@viracocha.com.pe
nelly@viracocha.com.pe
www.viracocha.com.pe
