(LONDON 19th OCT) - NewsNow, the independent news discovery platform has appointed a new managing director to help drive its mission to provide a ‘healthy news diet’ to readers.



The new MD, Paul Evans, is an accomplished leader who brings a wealth of strategic, operational and technical experience to the role, as well as a rich understanding of the media landscape and a lifelong commitment to editorial standards and media plurality.



Paul has worked across newspapers, magazines, websites and video in a media career spanning two decades, most recently heading up his own editorial-led content agency, Fourth Estate Creative. His appointment marks a redoubling of NewsNow’s commitment to promoting credible, independent and public interest journalism.



The company, which has been providing news aggregation with a focus on breadth and quality of sources since the dotcom era, last year teamed up with journalism charity the Public Interest News Foundation (PINF) to help tackle the problem of local news gaps in the UK by creating dialogue with the underserved communities themselves.



NewsNow Founder and CEO, Struan Bartlett said: “I founded NewsNow in 1997 to democratise the market for news. In the 25 years since, we’ve grown to a global top 50 news website with millions of loyal readers, but we’ve never lost sight of our goal to make news serve readers better. We’re delighted to be welcoming Paul to NewsNow’s leadership team. His appointment will be pivotal in our drive to bake our public interest mission into everything we do.”



The website also recently rolled out the biggest redesign in its history, including several features aimed at providing readers more context around the news - an article information panel with more context on certain publishers and an ‘all sources’ tab showing ‘news from all the angles’ with access to the same story covered by different outlets - as well as adding an alternative grid view to supplement its famously unembellished list view.



Evans said: “I’m delighted to be joining NewsNow at this exciting point as it ramps up its emphasis on healthy news consumption. Throughout my career, I have been focussed on the problem of how to get good, well-researched, original and honest work in front of readers, and in tackling the many obstacles that stand in the way of doing that. From my first conversations with Struan and the NewsNow team, I could see they were driven by the same challenge. NewsNow is an organisation with a purpose beyond profit and it’s a purpose that I care about deeply. We have lots of initiatives we are developing to help our own readers better appreciate the provenance and context of the news they’re reading - and to support others who, in one way or another, are working towards improving people’s access to trustworthy news that serves readers above all.”



[END]



CONTACT



NewsNow Founder and CEO Struan Bartlett and new MD Paul Evans are both available for comment and interview.



In the first instance, contact:



Ashley Williams

Head of Marketing, NewsNow

E: ashley.williams@NewsNow.co.uk

M: 07787 446703



About NewsNow

NewsNow is a UK news organisation using technology to support and promote credible, independent and public interest journalism. Founded in 1997 to democratise the market for news, NewsNow is driven by the need to help make news serve people better, because a healthy society needs a healthy news diet. Its website NewsNow.co.uk is a global top 50 news website with millions of loyal users who discover news from thousands of sources.

www.newsnow.co.uk/about