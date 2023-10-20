Excel Networking offers a vast range of products that have been designed specifically with data centre spaces in mind

Excel Networking Solutions - the copper and optical cabling infrastructure provider – is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year’s Data Centre World exhibition in Paris, France this November.



Data Centre World – the largest exhibition dedicated to data centre experts – will be held at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on 15th and 16th November 2023. Visitors will be able to discover the latest technologies and the power of digital transformation in the sphere of the data centre industry, with opportunities to explore the innovative solutions available to maximise the potential of a data centre installation.



A typical data centre installation has extensive requirements for seamless high-density design, high speed connectivity and infrastructure security. Excel Networking offers a vast range of products that have been designed specifically with data centre spaces in mind, with choices across the copper, fibre, racks, power and containment product lines, all of which will be showcased at stand G100 throughout the exhibition.



Speaking about the event, Hinda Mourali, Excel Networking’s Sales Manager for France commented, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the Excel portfolio at this year’s Data Centre World. Our team of specialists will be available throughout the two days to present our range of products, including an exciting range of new Environ racks.”



Excel Networking are planning to expand their comprehensive range of Environ racks and cabinets. The Data Centre Rack (DCR Series) will be officially launched in Q1 2024. The chassis of this rack is based on the successful Server Rack Series and will offer several key features that will make them ideal for Data Centre applications. The rack will be available in 42U, 47U and 52U heights, and will be the showcase of the Excel stand at Data Centre World, loaded with a full suite of Excel’s copper and optical fibre patching solutions.



Hinda continued, “The Excel brand launched in 1997 and since then has enjoyed formidable growth across the world, now available in over 80 countries with 21% market share in the UK. Excel introduced their plastic free packaging in 2019 as part of a wider sustainability effort, demonstrating their industry-leading mindset and environmentally conscious ethos alongside their phenomenal growth.”



Hinda concluded, “We hope to see many of you at our stand during the exhibition, and we look forward to discussing your upcoming projects with you to see how Excel’s complete, trusted solution could help.”



There will be a range of Excel literature and giveaways available throughout the event, as well as an exciting competition with a chance to win a trip to Centreparcs.



For further information about Excel Networking’s presence at the upcoming Data Centre World exhibition, please visit our website or speak to our team on 0121 326 2475. If you would like to register your interest to meet us during the event, please get in touch with Hinda at hinda.mourali@excel-networking.com.



Further information:



Rebecca Bishop

International Marketing Manager

rebecca.bishop@excel-networking.com

0121 326 2313