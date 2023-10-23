Coronation Street star, VICTORIA EKANOYE, joins forces with award-winning clinical team, to deliver safe, inclusive treatment and skin care to those living with cancer and auto-immune conditions.

Victoria is a British actress and singer/songwriter, best known in the UK for playing Angie Appleton on ITV’s ‘Coronation Street’ and in the US for playing Rachel, in Lionsgate’s ‘The Royals’.



2022 saw Victoria star in her first festive feature film ‘Christmas in Paradise’, opposite Kelsey Grammar, Billy Ray Cyrus and reprising her onscreen rapport with Elizabeth Hurley.



This year, the Northern Star can be seen guest starring in ITV’s hugely popular crime drama ‘Vera’, opposite Academy Award Nominee Brenda Blethyn, crime thriller 'The Turkish Detectives’ for Miramax and will be front and centre this Christmas in ITV’s ‘The Real Full Monty’; continuing her fearless fight to raise cancer awareness for those affected by cancer.



Through her activism, Victoria has become a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer, Sickle Cell Care Manchester and has embarked on global documentary ‘The Naked Truth’, addressing the adversities and disparities with breast cancer for African women and the diaspora.





Organic Aesthetics London was co-founded by renowned Professor Mosahebi and award winning skin care specialist Asal Shirazi BEM.



It's the first clinic of its kind to consider such patients as Victoria and Asal.

"We have both been refused aesthetic treatments by clinics. Being on chemotherapy or suffering from a chronic condition, should not automatically discount you from treatments afforded to the rest of society.



Mental health can be greatly impacted when health is compromised, physical health and aesthetics can be affected just as heavily.

Safe treatments for the immunocompromised is a hugely under rated service and we aim to offer this inclusively.



Victoria goes on to say,

" I couldn't believe it when I enquired about various treatments and it wasn’t a resounding ‘No.’ The procedures were all clearly explained and the safest options inferred. More so due to my sickle cell condition, it’s important to have treatments done under supervision. I had spent the day with the wonderful team, discussing options and having treatments and I loved it! No down time, just as effective, but more importantly everything sterile and safe! Even the post treatment skincare is specially formulated to be toxin-free, functional and is all plant based premium luxury products.



Under the supervision of highly acclaimed Professor Mosahebi, aesthetic treatments are delivered for patients like me. He has breast cancer patients who have been refused aesthetic treatment and it affects their mental health and general quality of life."



Together with Asal Shirazi who is a chronic disease sufferer herself, the Professor and a prescriptive chemist, set up the clinic to cover all aspects of well being. This includes, blood testing, cancer genetic testing and other cancer diagnostics, vitamin infusions, minor surgeries under local anaesthetic and more!



They have partnered with top professionals in the field of Oncology, & orthopaedics, general medicine and diagnostics to make their clinic a one stop shop with emphasis on the wellbeing of the person as a whole.



Mr Mosahebi qualified at Guy's & St Thomas Medical school in London. His Plastic surgical training was in London Deanery in some of the largest & busiest hospitals in UK. He has had further specialist training in reconstructive & aesthetic surgery in New York & Belgium.

He is a Consultant & Academic Lead at Royal Free Hospital, London.



He is professor of plastic surgery at University College London, consistently in top 10 world ranking.



He is an author a number of publications & has lectured extensively worldwide. He is involved in pioneering research work on regenerating new tissues through new biomaterials & tissue engineering as well as clinical trails in innovative techniques in wound healing He is on editorial board of Aesthetic surgery Journal, Hon Secretary of BAAPS, past President of Royal Society of Medicine (plastic surgery section), has served on the United Kingdom specialist advisory committee for plastic surgery.



He is also on advisory panel for Health education England regulation on non-invasive aesthetic treatments.





His specialist interest is congenital, cosmetic & reconstructive breast surgery and also deals with complex soft tissue reconstruction following accident or cancer surgery.



Professor Afshin Mosahebi MBBS(Lon) FRCS FRCS(Plast) PhD(Lon) MBA(Warwick)

